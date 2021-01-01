Actriv Inc. Announces Merger With Action Healthcare Staffing

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actriv Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming merger with Action Healthcare Staffing in the coming month. As part of the merger, the joint enterprise will be rebranded as "Actriv Healthcare, Inc." and it will represent the largest healthcare staffing company in Washington State employing over 400 Nurses and Aides.

Actriv Inc. is a leading name in the healthcare staffing scene across the Pacific NW and serves all across Tacoma, Seattle and Idaho. Action Healthcare Staffing is another renowned healthcare staffing firm in the USA and offers services across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. After the merger, the rebranded Actriv Healthcare Inc. will be headquartered at Tacoma, WA.

Per the statements of Actriv Chairman and CEO Allan Njoroge, the merger will create significant synergic opportunities and present a strong platform for organic growth in the Pacific Northwest. Besides, as Action Healthcare Staffing covers other service areas, the merger will lead to nation-wide expansion of their services.

"We are excited about the opportunities the merger will create for our customers and the Healthcare Industry, as well as our employees and the stakeholders. Together, Action Healthcare and Actriv Inc will be able to scale rapidly while delivering the best in class and most innovative Healthcare Workforce Solutions," said the Chairman and CEO of Actriv Healthcare.

The merger comes at a crucial time when the country is struggling with the menacing COVID-19 pandemic that further calls for increased support from the healthcare sector.

"It is one of the hardest times in the history of Healthcare with the COVID-19 pandemic and the services we provide are essential, merging the two organizations will bring together two amazing brands and resources to better serve our communities," added in Ms. Sabryna, the COO of Actriv Healthcare.

As a healthcare powerhouse, Actriv Healthcare will continue to support Healthcare Facilities fighting COVID-19 in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Speaking on, the Actriv CEO said, the company is dedicated to bridging the gap between healthcare providing organizations and qualified healthcare professionals. The company stressed on providing innovative healthcare staffing assistance, backed by the guarantee of the most efficient and safest patient care.

"What separates us from regular healthcare staffing companies is our strong customer-centric approach and innovative design that helps to create enduring solutions. We work with highly qualified and passionate nurses (RN, CNA, LPN, Travel RNs) so that we can support healthcare organizations and patients with the best care. Finding the right nurse in no easy task. But we will make the process more convenient for you by offering you access to remarkable, dedicated and professional healthcare staff who are genuinely committed to the best healthcare possible. We leverage state of the art technology to make it easy and seamless for Healthcare Facilities to get the help they need." said David Herr the Director of Business Development.

The company CEO Allan also assured complete transparency with both healthcare staff and healthcare organizations signing up for their services. Actriv is extremely particular about maintaining constant communication with both healthcare professionals and healthcare organizations for easy exchange of thoughts and ideas.

Action Healthcare Staffing also has expressed great excitement while speaking on the news of the upcoming merger with Actriv Inc. "We are looking forward to the merger with Actriv Inc. as a great opportunity to empower the healthcare staffing scene across the whole nation. Actriv has always been renowned for excellent healthcare staffing assistance and we are confident that our collaboration with Actriv will lead to proliferating results in near future," noted the chief spokesperson from Action Healthcare staffing, LLC.

About Actriv Healthcare

Actriv Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare professionals connect with healthcare facilities. We leverage technology to help healthcare professionals do what they love by matching them with shifts that match their preferences. And helping facilities get the on-demand shift coverage in order to deliver the best quality care to their patients. We believe in heart counts and not head count, that is why we take a heart-centric© approach to recruit top healthcare professionals by providing unparalleled experience from on-boarding, credentialing and training; to providing day to day 24/7 support.

Media Contact:

Allan Njoroge

Phone: 253.433.7755

Email: press@actriv.com

