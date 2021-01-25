Actors from The Untamed - T.U.B.S is releasing their debut EP "LOVE:ONE-ACT"

TAIPEI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese boy group T.U.B.S (known as The Untamed Boys) was formed by Luffy Huang, the SVP of NSMGroup in 2019. The line-up consists of members: Yubin, Cao Yuchen, Jili, and Li Bowen, with Zheng Fanxing and Song Jiyang's recent departure. 2020 was tough but through acts of love and kindness, T.U.B.S was able to make it through and left many unforgettable memories. The boys sing a diverse set of songs from their unique perspectives and reminiscences of love. Through their debut EP "LOVE:ONE-ACT", they convey their love for T.U.B.S and their fans. The global launch of the EP, containing seven new songs, will be available on major music streaming platforms on January 29.

Tracks in the EP include:

Fearless

The Beauty of Following Our Hearts

The Best Reader

Favorite Song

I Don't Wanna Stop

Only Want You

Still The One

Seeking to bring positivity to all in such difficult times, "LOVE:ONE-ACT" is produced by NSMGroup with avant-garde international producers, such as the million hit Canadian singer/producer Daniel Powter. The full album, which includes "If It Ain't You" and "Gave My Heart Away", is to follow shortly. These two additional tracks will feature renownedThaiand former K-Pop artists to connect with their fans in Thailand and South Korea. It will also include fan favorites: the upbeat R&B track "YOU" by Yubin, pop ballad "Smiling Star" by Zheng Fanxing and 'Love Rhythm', the promotional song for Thai Spring Festival 2020.

First title track "The Beauty of Following Our Hearts", featuring Daniel Powter, expresses the encountering of those special ones in life that have enchanted, like a déjà vu, celebrating the beauty of following the heart. Most importantly, it depicts the everlasting love between the T.U.B.S members and their fans. ( Official MV )

Second title track "Favorite Song" is a sweet melodic duet between Yubin and Cao YuChen.

The duo sings about young love, reminiscing about a specific hide-out where they can make beautiful memories with that special someone.

With the core message of "LOVE:ONE-ACT", T.U.B.S and NSMGroup wish everyone a new year full of love.

Download High res images here .

About T.U.B.S

Chinese boy group T.U.B.S was formed by NSMGroup in 2019. All of the members starred in the billion-viewed Chinese drama series 'The Untamed'. ( IMDb:8.9 )

About NSMGroup

Established in 2015, NewStyle Media Group (NSMGroup) is a new generation of entertainment and multimedia enterprise. Their leading focus is developing high quality and multi-directional Intellectual Properties for global audiences.

SOURCE NSMGroup