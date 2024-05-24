|
24.05.2024 15:00:00
Activity results of AB Kauno energija of the 1 quarter of the year 2024
The Management Board of AB Kauno energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 and financial state as at March 31, 2024 and approved on May 24, 2024 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2024.
The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 8,091 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 7,867 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 36,820 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2023 it was EUR 42,809 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623), amounts to EUR 8,251 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounts to EUR 7,920 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 36,820 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounted to EUR 42,897 thousand).
The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 is EUR 10,095 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,505 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 10,272 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,593 thousand).
We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 together with confirmation of responsible persons.
Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Kauno energija AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kauno energija AB
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen knapp im Plus erwartet -- SMI verliert -- DAX mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpfen am Freitag vorbörslich neue Hoffnung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}