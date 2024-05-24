Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'905 -0.5%  SPI 15'912 -0.4%  Dow 39'065 -1.5%  DAX 18'621 -0.4%  Euro 0.9926 0.4%  EStoxx50 5'015 -0.5%  Gold 2'340 0.5%  Bitcoin 61'746 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9145 0.0%  Öl 80.8 -0.8% 
Kauno energija AB Aktie [Valor: 1012790 / ISIN: LT0000123010]
24.05.2024 15:00:00

Activity results of AB Kauno energija of the 1 quarter of the year 2024

Kauno energija AB
0.96 EUR 2.67%
The Management Board of AB Kauno energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 and financial state as at March 31, 2024 and approved on May 24, 2024 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2024.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 8,091 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 7,867 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 36,820 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2023 it was EUR 42,809 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623), amounts to EUR 8,251 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounts to EUR 7,920 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 36,820 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 amounted to EUR 42,897 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 is EUR 10,095 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,505 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 10,272 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 was EUR 9,593 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118

Attachment


