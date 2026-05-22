Activision Blizzard Shareholders Reach Settlement Over Microsoft Deal

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders have secured a $250 million settlement tied to claims that Microsoft (MSFT) and some former Activision executives shortchanged investors during Microsoft's 2023 acquisition of the video game publisher.

According to a recent filing in a Wilmington state court, this settlement wraps up a class-action lawsuit that accused the company's leadership of not properly revealing information about the massive $75.4 billion merger, which brought popular games like Call of Duty under Microsoft's wing.

Shareholders argued that the way the deal was structured and the lack of transparency meant they didn't get the full value during the sale. This agreement helps both sides avoid what could have turned into a lengthy court fight over one of the largest deals in the gaming world.

Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 after dealing with a bunch of regulatory hurdles in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. This buy made Microsoft's gaming division a lot bigger and bolstered its presence in the global video game market.

Microsoft hasn't said anything publicly about the terms of the settlement.