ActivePDF Community Champion Recognition Pumps Up Anaheim Ducks Fans

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActivePDF the leading provider of innovated PDF automation tools and digital transformation solutions, has partnered with the Anaheim Ducks and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation as the presenting sponsor of the ActivePDF Community Champion Award.

ActivePDF and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will honor the ActivePDF Community Champion at specified Anaheim Ducks Sunday home games at Honda Center during the 2019/20 NHL season. At the end of the season, ActivePDF will donate $10,000 on behalf of the Community Champions to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

ActivePDF began recognizing the Community Champions on October 20, 2019, presenting them with a personalized Anaheim Ducks jersey by ActivePDF CEO Tim Sullivan or Global Marketing Director Derek Gerber.

"It's one thing to sponsor an award by simply slapping a company logo on it, it's quite another feeling to present the award personally to an individual, shake their hand, and pump up the crowd with an inspiring story," says Sullivan. "This is why we're so excited every time we get in front of the Ducks fans to introduce the latest ActivePDF Community Champion. You can really feel an energy shift in the stadium when these local heroes are recognized and their stories are told on the jumbo screen. I speak for everyone at ActivePDF when I say that we as a company, we feel the excitement in creating an environment that these local heroes deserve. ActivePDF Community Champion recognition brings out the best in everyone and we're extremely proud to have the support of the Anaheim Ducks and Anaheim Ducks Foundation in this endeavor."

Recently recognized ActivePDF Community Champions:



– Find Your Grind: Founders Natasha and Nick Gross empower youth to find passion and purpose, enlightening and educating students and teachers.

empower youth to find passion and purpose, enlightening and educating students and teachers. – Alison Garcia : An active participant in Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and Power PLAY! Programs, Alison is committed to improvements in classrooms and on the playground.

: An active participant in Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and Power PLAY! Programs, Alison is committed to improvements in classrooms and on the playground. – Chris Corliss : For over two decades, Chris has helped to improve the wellness and fitness of students in local Orange County school districts, non-profit youth organizations, and Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program.

Previously recognized ActivePDF Community Champions



– Blake Steinecke : Former member of the USA National Blind Hockey Team, Blake is now pioneering blind hockey programs within the community

: Former member of the National Blind Hockey Team, Blake is now pioneering blind hockey programs within the community – Danny Osalla: Representing the "Anaheim Ducks Learn to Play Hockey" program, Danny is now playing at a high level for OC Hockey Club

– Kimberly Kirksey and Judy Nicholls : Together they have dedicated over 15 years of volunteer service to Orangewood Foundation and 44 Women for Orangewood

The remaining ActivePDF Community Champions are scheduled to be recognized at the following upcoming Anaheim Ducks games at Honda Center:



– March 1, 2020 vs. New Jersey Devils

vs. New Jersey Devils – March 8, 2020 vs. Minnesota Wild

vs. Minnesota Wild – March 15, 2020 vs. Montreal Canadiens

ActivePDF is a long-time sponsor of the Anaheim Ducks, contributing their branding to in-game promotions, giveaways, player charity events, and more.

Over the years, ActivePDF has also sponsored and volunteered for Anaheim Ducks Foundation fundraising events, such as the Lady Ducks Fashion Show, Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic, and Dux in Tux, to name a few.

Giving back to the community is a big part of the company's mission with sponsorships and donations to other local organizations, such as Getzlaf Golf Shootout benefiting CureDuchenne, Warriors With Hope, and Charley Hoffman Foundation.

To learn more about ActivePDF sponsorships, visit ActivePDF.com/Sponsorships.

About ActivePDF

Developers, Product Managers, CIOs, and CTOs partner with ActivePDF to embed digital transformation and powerful PDF tools into their enterprise applications that reliably scale for millions of users. Originally known for providing low-code .NET PDF SDKs that create, convert, modify, and view files, ActivePDF has naturally evolved over the years to further provide OCR data capture and intelligent workflow automation solutions within existing business processes. While represented amongst 40% of Fortune 500 companies, the full suite of ActivePDF technologies are currently deployed in industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. Explore everything PDF, visit

About Anaheim Ducks Foundation

Serves as the Anaheim Ducks' main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. The Anaheim Ducks Foundation raises money at various fundraisers such as the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic and Dux in Tux, along with a variety of in-game fundraisers. To learn more, visit https://www.nhl.com/ducks/community/anaheim-ducks-foundation.

