DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Nutraceutical Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing health awareness among people and the growing demand for healthy food. However, high costs involved in the R&D activities along with the high price for fortified and enriched products hamper the market growth of active nutraceutical ingredients market.



Traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carotenoids, and fibers, formulators have started to include ingredients such as plant sterols, polyphenols, probiotics, and fatty acids in nutraceutical products.



Based on Health Benefits, the Bone Health segment is constantly enhancing due to the human skeletal system. It is a complex organ in constant equilibrium with the rest of the body. In addition to the support and structure of the body, bone is the major reservoir for many minerals and compounds essential for maintaining a healthy pH balance. The deterioration of the body with age renders the elderly particularly susceptible to and affected by poor bone health.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to growing number of health-conscious young people, shifting the trend from taking vitamin supplements to meet the RDA nutrition towards the overall improvement of health, increasing self-medication among consumers, easily availability of this product through traditional and online medical stores, increasing disposable income.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Health Benefits

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bone Health

5.3 Cognitive Health

5.4 Gut Health

5.5 Heart Health

5.6 Immunity

5.7 Nutrition

5.8 Weight Management

5.9 Other Health Benefits



6 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carotenoids

6.3 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

6.4 Minerals

6.5 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

6.6 Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

6.7 Prebiotic

6.8 Probiotic

6.9 Proteins and Amino Acids

6.10 Vitamins

6.11 Other Types



7 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry

7.3 Liquid



8 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Baby Food

8.2.2 Bakery

8.2.3 Confectionery

8.2.4 Dairy

8.2.5 Meat & Meat Products

8.2.6 Snacks

8.2.7 Other Foods

8.3 Beverages

8.3.1 Energy Drinks

8.3.2 Health Drinks

8.3.3 Juices

8.4 Personal Care

8.5 Animal Nutrition

8.6 Dietary Supplement

8.7 Other Applications



9 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ADM

11.2 Ajinomoto

11.3 Arla Foods

11.4 Associated British Foods

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Cargill

11.7 Chr. Hansen

11.8 Dowdupont

11.9 DSM

11.10 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

11.11 Glanbia Plc

11.12 Ingredion

11.13 Kerry Group

11.14 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group

11.15 Tate & Lyle



