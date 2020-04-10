+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 02:56:00

Active Motif launches a portfolio of recombinant COVID-19 antibodies; the first full human antibodies derived from patients infected with the 2019 Coronavirus, now available for research and comme...

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2020, Active Motif announced the successful isolation of antibodies from patients in China recovering from 2019 Coronavirus related pneumonia (COVID-19). The full suite of antibodies is now available for research as well as commercial applications.

"The discovery and expression of a full human antibody against the COVID-19 virus is of great significance for the research community as well as for the development of diagnostic tests and treatments," noted Ted DeFrank, CEO of Active Motif. "Our ability to scale up production and provide the global research community with access to our portfolio of antibodies is our company's first contribution to the fight against this pandemic." Active Motif, in collaboration with Fudan University and its affiliated Public Health Clinical Center, used its proprietary single-cell AbEpic™ screening technology to isolate antibodies from patients in China recovering from 2019 Coronavirus related pneumonia (COVID-19). The patient samples were screened to obtain whole human IgG antibody clones that have been sequenced, expressed and characterized for binding directly to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, S1 Protein. Joe Fernandez, Chairman and Founder of Active Motif stated, "We believe we are one of the first laboratories in the world to achieve isolation and expression of a full human antibody isolated directly from patients infected with Coronavirus."

For more information, please contact Ted DeFrank (CEO@activemotif.com).

About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyse nuclear function. Its customers include life scientists from academic and government institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and reference laboratories. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and La Hulpe Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-motif-launches-a-portfolio-of-recombinant-covid-19-antibodies-the-first-full-human-antibodies-derived-from-patients-infected-with-the-2019-coronavirus-now-available-for-research-and-commercial-use-301038697.html

SOURCE Active Motif

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB