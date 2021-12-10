SMI 12’588 -0.2%  SPI 16’071 -0.2%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’670 0.2%  Euro 1.0420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’212 0.1%  Gold 1’772 -0.2%  Bitcoin 45’401 2.8%  Dollar 0.9242 0.0%  Öl 75.1 1.4% 

Active Biotech ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1750064 / ISIN: SE0001137985]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.12.2021 13:00:00

Active Biotech's nomination committee appointed

Active Biotech ABShs
1.37 SEK 3.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2021, the Nomination Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders by votes, as per end of September 2021, and the Chairman of the Board.

If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee is composed with participants representing the largest shareholders in Active Biotech as of September 30, 2021, and consists of:

Michael Shalmi, chairman
Mats Arnhög, MGA Holding
Per Colleen, 4:e AP Fonden
Peter Thelin

For the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the number of Board members, a Chairman and Board members elected by the AGM, the fees and other renumerations to Board members and Board committee´s, number of auditors, the auditor, fees to auditors and election of a Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 pm CET on December 10, 2021.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Active Biotech ABShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Active Biotech ABShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen 

Casinos an der Börse? Heute zu Gast ist Björn Zern, Gründungsmitglied und CEO der schweizeraktien.net AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wirft Björn Zern einen Blick auf die 21 konzessionierten Casinos der Schweiz. Wie steht es um diese, besonders im Zeitalter der Pandemie? Wieviel Casinos sind von diesen bereits handelbar und wie zukunftsfähig ist das Online Casino?

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:01 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
09:29 War der SMI zu stürmisch?
09:16 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank unter Druck
09:13 Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV
08:25 Allianz will höheres Gewinnwachstum erzielen
07:08 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur zum 10er-EMA
09.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Dufry AG
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie leicht im Minus: Augenmittel erzielt gute Ergebnisse in Behandlung von DME
Zur Rose-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Kapitalerhöhung durchgeführt - Platzierungspreis bei 290 Franken
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächer: Swiss Re verkauft ElipsLife an Swiss Life International
Nestlé-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Nestlé reduziert Beteiligung an L'Oréal
Credit Suisse-Aktien nach "Corona-Fauxpas" des CS-Präsidenten im Minus - weitere Rückerstattung für Greensill-Fonds geplant
BioNTech-Aktie rot: Booster erhöhen Impfschutz deutlich - EMA: Booster-Impfung schon nach drei Monaten möglich
Chinas Regierung will Evergrande nicht zur Hilfe kommen
Dow schliesst auf Vortagesniveau, US-Techtitel deutlich schwächer -- SMI minimal fester -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Deutliche Wertsteigerung: NFT-Kollektion von Budweiser extrem begehrt
Pfizer/BioNTech: Hoher Schutz vor Omikron-Variante braucht wohl 3 Impfdosen - Aktien im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit