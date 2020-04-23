Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.04.2020 08:30:00
Active Biotech Interim Report January - March 2020
First quarter in brief
- Active Biotech announces new direction
- Patent regarding use of tasquinimod in the treatment of multiple myeloma granted in Japan
Events after the end of the period
- Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic the Investment day planned to be held in connection with the Annual general meeting will be postponed to a later timepoint
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full-year
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Net sales
|0.5
|5.5
|8.4
|Operating loss
|-9.7
|-6.4
|-32.3
|Loss after tax
|-10.1
|-8.1
|-34.1
|Loss per share (SEK)
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.24
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period)
|47.9
|16.4
|59.7
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 23, 2020, at 08.30 a.m. CET.
Attachment
