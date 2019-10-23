+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 13:44:00

Action Management Services Launches Professional Sports Franchise Division to its Executive Search

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Management Services, a boutique executive search firm headquartered in northeast Ohio, announces its launch of their new professional sports franchise division. Already Forbes ranked as one of America's Best Executive Search Firms for 2019, Action Management Services now also provides executive searches for the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, Golf, Indy Car, NCAA-Division I sports, and MMA.

In collaboration with the above-mentioned professional sports franchises, Action Management Services has the capacity to place mid-management to senior-level candidates in roles that truly change the game.

Ranked #58 in the country on the 2019 Forbes list for Executive Search (and #1 for the state of Ohio), Action Management Services has been serving clients and candidates since 1979 and has expanded to form a global network.

"I am so honored to see Action Management expand its reach. This new division is a testament to our continued efforts to form partnerships with key organizations where top talent is a must," says Dale M. Chorba, President of Action Management Services.

"My team has remained focused and loyal with more than 100 years of combined professional experience, and I appreciate all of them for their hard work, efforts, and results," added Chorba. "With this being our 40th anniversary, it's especially exciting. Over the years, we have changed our business model significantly to evolve with the needs of clients and candidates."

Chorba closed, stating, "Our strong faith and commitment to the profession have enabled us to be where we are today. We're looking forward to 2020."

About Action Management Services
Founded in 1979, Action Management Services is an executive search firm with a global network, specializing in recruitment and placement of senior-level management professionals, including C-suite level search. In addition to accounting and finance, the company has since expanded its professional database to now include real estate, sales/marketing, healthcare/managed care—and now professional sports franchise organizations—to meet the needs of diverse industries.

For further information, please contact Dale Chorba at (216) 642-8777 or email dale@actionmgmt.com; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalechorba/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/action-management-services-launches-professional-sports-franchise-division-to-its-executive-search-300943890.html

SOURCE Action Management Services

