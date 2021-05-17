Actifai Partners with Atlantic Broadband to Support the Cable Operator's Growth Plans and Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has partnered with Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, to drive growth and to enhance Atlantic Broadband's customer experience by optimizing product recommendations based on the needs of its prospects and customers.

Atlantic Broadband will deploy Actifai's web-based tools for its sales, retention and care agents, and will use Actifai's APIs to power offer recommendations and selling points for users on its e-commerce site. This partnership follows a successful pilot engagement conducted between October 2020 and February 2021.

Atlantic Broadband and Actifai are partnering during a period of growth for cable and telecom operators, most of whom see an increasing opportunity to harness the power of data and AI to enhance customer interactions. AI has many potential benefits in the sector, including combining real-time demographic, competitive and behavioral data to determine offers that will better meet customers' needs and improve the likelihood of conversion, satisfaction and long-term retention.

"Atlantic Broadband is committed to providing clear and transparent offers to our customers, while making it easy to do business with us," said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. "Actifai is critical in supporting this mission. Its software provides product recommendations and selling points that empower our agents, help our customers better understand the value we deliver, and more intelligently match offers to needs — resulting in a substantial financial return that will be reinvested in serving our customers."

Actifai is still a relatively new market entrant, but it is gaining widespread adoption among leading cable operators seeking to utilize AI in practical ways to create bottom line impact. Actifai's customers have achieved an average return on investment of ~3,000%, which is driven by the platform's unique ability to couple complex AI algorithms on the back-end with easily accessible APIs and a simple, modern front end for users.

"It's a real privilege for us to be partnering with a customer-centric company like Atlantic Broadband that shares our commitment to using AI in practical ways to drive business benefit," said Ned Brody, Founder of Actifai. "We are very excited about the value our technology has created, and we look forward to the opportunity to build upon our early successes together in this expanded partnership."

Actifai is partnering with leading cable and telecom companies in North America, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. To learn more or begin a conversation, contact Venu Amar at sales@actif.ai.

Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai was founded in partnership with a U.S.-based telecommunications provider and is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.actif.ai.

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides TV, Internet, Phone and enterprise business services to more than 500,000 business and residential customers located in eleven states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://atlanticbb.com.

