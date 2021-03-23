SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’408 -1.0%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1063 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 51’330 2.4%  Dollar 0.9335 1.1%  Öl 60.6 -5.8% 

23.03.2021 20:39:00

Actifai Drives 15+% Increases In ARPU And LTV With The Release Of Its 2.0 AI Platform

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI SaaS provider for cable and telecom companies, is pleased to announce the release of its 2.0 AI platform. Actifai creates improvements in ARPU and LTV by providing customer service representatives (CSRs) with optimal offer recommendations and key selling points based on customers' demographic, competitive, behavioral, and transactional data.

Actifai company logo

In the 2.0 release, Actifai upgraded its CSR platform's UI/UX, enhanced the accuracy of its machine learning models, and further developed selling points based on speed/price advantages vs. competitors. Additionally, Actifai released a set of APIs that enable its clients to power their digital buy-flows and eCommerce experiences with the same real-time offer recommendations and key selling points leveraged in its CSR platform.

EARLY RESULTS
Quantitative metrics are strong for Actifai 2.0, with CSRs averaging a 15% ARPU lift and top users generating lifts of 20% or more. Clients' users have also shared overwhelmingly positive qualitative feedback:

"Actifai has helped me by showing our competitors' offers and giving me confidence in my recommendation. This app has boosted my sales, making me more money and increasing our customers' satisfaction. I have also been selling higher [Internet] speed packages than before."

"It helps make sure we've covered the biggest questions in our discovery process and opens the door for a needs-based conversation with customers."

"I used it today to identify if we serviced an area and felt confident in my response to the customer!"

"I am just thankful for this awesome tool!"

ACTIFAI 2.0 FEATURES INCLUDE:

  • A streamlined user workflow, customizable by company.
  • An updated, user-friendly interface that makes it easy to train and onboard new employees.
  • A 'Serviceability Pipeline' that runs accurate, real-time serviceability checks, minimizing missed sales opportunities.
  • Scripting functionality that allows users to embed call scripts throughout the workflow, if applicable.
  • Updated machine learning models that generate optimized package offers and add-on recommendations.
  • Enhanced key selling points based on competitive and company data.
  • New 'Offer Configurator' and 'Order Summary' tools, enabling users to update offers efficiently, iterate with customers and track total monthly promotional and standard pricing.
  • Automated capture and analysis of customers' responses to offers and support engagements – further refining strategic pricing, investment, and buildout decisions.

Actifai is partnering with leading cable and telecom companies in North America, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere. To learn more or begin a conversation, contact Venu Amar at sales@actif.ai.

ABOUT ACTIFAI
Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention, and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai was founded in partnership with a U.S.-based telecommunications provider and is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.actif.ai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actifai-drives-15-increases-in-arpu-and-ltv-with-the-release-of-its-2-0-ai-platform-301254284.html

SOURCE Actifai

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:23 UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
14:20 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
10:03 SMI mit neuem Jahreshoch
07:00 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Lungenkrebs-Studie die eigenen Ziele - Aktie legt zu
Relief Therapeutics unterzeichnet Kooperationsvertrag mit Acer Therapeutics - Relief-Aktie gibt ab
Nach Entlassung des Notenbankchefs: Türkische Lira bricht ein
Novartis mit neuer Chefjuristin - Aktie freundlich
Nach Stromausfällen: Tesla baut wohl heimlich Riesenakku für das texanische Stromnetz
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI legt letztlich zu -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
CS: EU legt in Devisenmarkt-Fall gegen Credit Suisse nach - Aktie schwächer
UBS erwägt Beteiligung an Brasiliens grösstem Asset Manager
CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für Corona-Impfstoff - CureVac-Aktie letztlich in Rot
IPO-Boom hält an: Viele Unternehmen wagen Börsengang - und zeigen starke Performance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit