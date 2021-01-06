SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
06.01.2021 02:52:00

Across International's Ultra Low-Freezers (ULT) Can Distribute the COVID-19 Vaccine on Global Scale

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of now, the race to distribute and transport the COVID-19 vaccine has started. Simultaneously, the demand for ultra-low freezers is higher than ever. Ultra-low freezer serves as an answer for developing nations around the world to get their hands on the vaccine. In fact, in the coming months, you can expect more surge in demand from manufacturers and governments to ship COVID-19 vaccines.

The truth is that the people most vulnerable to the disease need the vaccine as efficiently as possible. For instance, the Moderna vaccine can survive for six months at a temperature of -25°C to -15°C. On the other hand, the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 approved vaccine requires transportation at -70°C. The mechanics and features of the ultra-low freezers are perfect for carrying and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to even the most remote parts of the world.

With ultra-low freezer, governments don't have to panic about distributing and transporting the COVID-19 vaccine. The ultra-low freezers have the capacity to hold thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The ultra-low freezers come with a cascade modern refrigeration system. The multiple independent compressors of the refrigeration systems propel to the lower temperatures.

Across International's Ultra-low freezer refrigerator can store COVID-19 vaccine and other biological contents from -10°C to -86°C. Today, medical refrigerator equipment ultra-low freezer is ideal for science and life science laboratories that require long-term storage of samples. With Across International's Ultra-low freezers, the healthcare industry can mitigate the risk of any damage to the samples. Ultra-low freezers are certified new generation refrigeration system that allows science laboratories to store samples between -10°C and -86°C. The cabinets of the ultra-low freezers have high-efficiency with vacuum insulation that improves its thermal performance.

Features: Ultra Low-Freezers

  • Ideal to store Covid-19, RNA, DNA, virus samples, vaccines, and organs
  • 70+ hour backup battery
  • Interior build is stainless steel that makes it easier to use, operate, and maintain
  • Temperature can extend to high as low as -86°C
  • 7" touch screen display and panel control system to set the specific temperatures
  • Heightened security system include lockable door, power failure alarm, filter clogging alarm, low or high-temperature alarms, and password protection
  • Multiple safety features such as integrated swivel casters to secure the refrigerator on the sliding floor
  • ETL tested and meet CSA and UL standards
  • Store and export data via USB interface

Across International is a premier manufacturer and supplier of the best pharmaceutical, laboratory, medical refrigeration. The current line of ultra-low freezers will fill the distribution gap to transport COVID-19 vaccines around the world. The company has been at the forefront to manufacture and distribute specialized medical refrigeration systems and freezers. It offers an instant support system and maintains a high ratio of distribution stock. Across International's ultra-low freezers offer state-of-the-art temperature-controlled solutions for the medical industry.

Contact Information

Across International

Address: 111 Dorsa Ave, Livingston, NJ- 07039, U.S.
Phone Number: 888-988-0899
Email:info@acrossinternational.com

pagehit