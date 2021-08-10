Acromegaly Therapeutics Market Expected to Increase with CAGR of 5.69% throughout the study period (2018-2030) in the 7MM | DelveInsight

|
10.08.2021 19:30:00
The surge in the Acromegaly market growth can be attributed to an increase in the Acromegaly prevalence, emerging novel Acromegaly pipeline therapies, and heightened R&D in the space.
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Acromegaly Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Acromegaly market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acromegaly market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Some of the key takeaways from the Acromegaly Market Report:
- As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Acromegaly prevalent cases in 2018 were reported to be 65,382 in the 7MM.
- The US FDA-approved therapies in the Acromegaly treatment market include Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) injection, Somavert (pegvisomant), Sandostatin LAR Depot, and Signifor LAR (pasireotide).
- The Acromegaly therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by somatostatin analogs (SSAs), Dopamine Agonists and GHR Antagonists in the 7MM in 2018. The total market valuation of SSAs was reported to be USD 782.87 million, while for GHR it was USD 199.07 million and for Dopamine Agonists it was approximately USD 34.94 million.
- The Acromegaly pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Octreotide Capsules (Chiasma Pharma), IONIS-GHR-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), ATL1103 (Antisense Therapeutics), CAM2029 (Camurus), Veldoreotide (Strongbridge Biopharma), CRN00808 (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), and Lanreotide PRF (Ipsen).
- Among these therapies, Octreotide Capsules (Chiasma Pharma), was approved by the FDA recently in June 2020.
- DelveInsight estimates that owing to better diagnosis, awareness and treatment facilities available, the USA is expected to account for the maximum Acromegaly market share in the forecasted period.
- The increase in the Acromegaly market size is a direct consequence of the increasing Acromegaly prevalent population in the 7MM, rising awareness and an increase in the screening and diagnosis rates. Moreover, the robust clinical pipeline and effectiveness of both mono and combination therapies are also fueling the growth of the Acromegaly therapy market size.
Download Acromegaly Market Snapshot report to understand which Acromegaly drug is going to nab the maximum market share @ Acromegaly Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast
Acromegaly: Disease Overview
Acromegaly is a rare condition characterized by the production of growth hormones in excess amounts. The condition can also be referred to as gigantism and is extremely rare. It usually affects adults in the middle-ages. Acromegaly can be of two different types, Macroadenomas and Microadenomas on the basis of types of Adenomas.
DelveInsight's Acromegaly epidemiological analysis demonstrated that Macroadenomas accounted for the majority of the diagnosed Acromegaly cases in 2017. Moreover, the United States accounted for the highest Acromegaly prevalence in the 7MM. The maximum prevalence in the USA can be attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment facilities available in the USA as compared to EU5. According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 24,975 diagnosed prevalent cases in the US in 2020, of which approximately 80% are macroadenomas and the rest are microadenomas.
Acromegaly Epidemiological Segmentation
DelveInsight's Acromegaly Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly
- Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly
- Total origin-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly
- Diagnosed Cases of Acromegaly Based on Types of Adenomas
Understand how Acromegaly Epidemiological Trends are going to shape by 2030 in 7 Major Markets by downloading @ Acromegaly Epidemiology Market Report Summary
Present Acromegaly Therapeutics Market Outlook
The current Acromegaly treatment market aims at preventing the tumor compression of surrounding tissues by excising the diseases causing areas and reducing GH and IGF-1 levels to normal. The primary treatment approach for Acromegaly is transsphenoidal surgery, however, not all patients are eligible for it. Treatment with somatostatin analogs (SSAs), dopamine agonists (DA), growth hormone antagonists and/or radiotherapy are available for patients ineligible for surgery. The FDA-approved therapies in the Acromegaly market comprise Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) injection, Somavert (pegvisomant), Sandostatin LAR Depot, and Signifor LAR (pasireotide).
Acromegaly Market: Unmet Needs and Forecasted Scenario
The available therapies to address Acromegaly are expensive and put the caretakers and patients under financial burden. Moreover, even with the presence of a variety of therapeutics, the response rate to therapies is very low, thus, leading to a requirement of multiple therapies, recurrence of the condition, and high patient burden.
To bridge the therapeutic gap in the Acromegaly market, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Chiasma Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, Camurus, Strongbridge Biopharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, and several others are dedicatedly working to keep the market state buoyant.
DelveInsight estimates approximately 6-9 therapeutic assets are expected to enter the market in the next decade, which will uplift the revenue addition to the market share. With the recently approved therapies like Octreotide Capsules and the expected launch of emerging therapies like CAM2029, Atesidorsen (ATL1103), Veldoreotide, Paltusotine, IONIS-GHR-LRx and others, the market of acromegaly is expected to grow. As per estimates, Mycapssa (Octreotide Capsules) is expected to reach up to USD 450 million in the seven major markets in 2030.
Know which therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ Acromegaly Therapeutic Pipeline and Market Forecast
Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies
- Octreotide Capsules: Chiasma Pharma
- IONIS-GHR-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- ATL1103: Antisense Therapeutics
- CAM2029: Camurus
- Veldoreotide: Strongbridge Biopharma
- CRN00808: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Lanreotide PRF: Ipsen
Learn more about available treatments @ Acromegaly Drug Pipeline Therapies
The rise in Acromegaly prevalence is a major factor pushing the growth of the Acromegaly market. A rich and robust pipeline scenario with therapies in different stages of clinical trials with novel MoA and convenient RoA, advanced technology, and an increase in healthcare spending are adding momentum to the growing size of the market. With no cure available at the hand, it gives immense opportunities to the pharma and biotech players to explore the Acromegaly market domain and grab the market share. However, most of the Acromegaly pipeline therapies have subcutaneous or intramuscular routes of administration leading to relatively low patient compliance, thereby hindering the easy adoption by patients.
Discover more about the future market share of the therapies @ Acromegaly Treatment Market Landscape and Forecast
Acromegaly Market Reimbursement Scenario
Reimbursement is a crucial factor that affects the drug's access to the market. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the price of the drug relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients.
Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) is a somatostatin analog approved in the US for the long-term treatment of patients with acromegaly who have had an inadequate response to surgery and/or radiotherapy, or for whom surgery and/or radiotherapy is not an option; the goal of treatment in acromegaly is to reduce growth hormone (GH) and insulin growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels to normal. Medicare may cover Somatuline Depot Injection under the Part B benefit when provided and administered by a healthcare provider and under the Part D benefit when dispensed in an outpatient setting. It is provided with the J code 'J1930'. J code is a subset of the HCPCS level II codes that are used by physicians, hospitals and other healthcare professionals who bill for Medicare. Most of the US state Medicaidprograms cover and reimburse Somatuline Depot. Medicaid coverage and payment for Somatuline Depot vary from state to state (Ipsen, 2019).
Visit to know more about reimbursement scenario at Acromegaly Market Landscape and Outlook
Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report
Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)
Study Period: 2018-30
Key Companies: Chiasma Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, Camurus, Strongbridge Biopharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, and several others.
Key Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies: Octreotide Capsules, IONIS-GHR-LRx, ATL1103, CAM2029, Veldoreotide, CRN00808, Lanreotide PRF, and several others.
Acromegaly Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Acromegaly Therapies
Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Acromegaly emerging therapies
Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.
Case Studies
KOL's Views
Analyst's Views
Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Acromegaly Market Landscape and Forecast
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Acromegaly Market Report Introduction
3
Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance
4
Executive Summary of Acromegaly
5
Acromegaly Disease Background and Overview
6
Algorithm for Diagnosis of Acromegaly
7
Acromegaly Patient Journey
8
Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population
9
Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10
Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population
11
Country Wise Acromegaly Epidemiology
10
Acromegaly Treatment
12
Unmet Needs
13
Key Endpoints of Acromegaly Treatment
14
Acromegaly Emerging Therapies
15
Acromegaly: 7 Major Market Analysis
16
Acromegaly Market Unmet Needs
17
Case Reports
18
Acromegaly Market Drivers
19
Acromegaly Market Barriers
20
SWOT Analysis
21
KOL Reviews
21
Appendix
22
DelveInsight's Capabilities
23
Disclaimer
24
About DelveInsight
Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions
Related Reports
Amebiasis Market
DelveInsight's "Amebiasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Antihypertensive Market
DelveInsight's "Antihypertensive Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Dementia With Diabetes Market Forecast
DelveInsight's 'Dementia with Diabetes—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030' report.
Emphysema Market
DelveInsight's "Emphysema - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Cushing's Syndrome Market
DelveInsight's "Cushing's Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Dyslipidemia Market
DelveInsight's "Dyslipidemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Related Posts
Eye Disorders Treatment Market
Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems in the MedTech Market
Market Heats Up as Managing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Through Devices Gains Traction
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg
Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst nach neuen Rekorden im Plus -- DAX geht etwas fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt ging es bergauf, während sich der deutsche Leitindex knapp im Plus halten konnte. Die US-Börsen notieren uneinheitlich. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich schlussendlich etwas optimistischer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}