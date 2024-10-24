|
24.10.2024 14:59:59
Acquisition of Three High-Quality Assets Drive Diversified Business Development for Goldstream Investment
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - Goldstream Investment Limited (Stock Code: 01328.HK) announced that the resolutions were unanimously passed at the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 October, 2024, for the signing of three agreements, including Feasible Result agreement, USFL agreement and TechStar agreement, the Company will acquire three high-quality assets of Hony Capital Group Limited with a total consideration of approximately US$38 million.
This year, Goldstream Investment Limited has embarked on a high-speed development mode. At the beginning of the year, Mr. Gao Ziqi was appointed as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstream Investment, bringing new vitality into the Company's development. On the basis of the existing fund management business, the Company has newly opened up new modules such as corporate services, financial investments, and strategic investments, promoting the Company's strategic upgrade and diversification of business development. Goldstream Investment Limited has successively established strategic cooperation with Meitu, Inc., iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited and SenseTime Group Limited. In the future, the Company will continue to explore strategic cooperation with other companies to identify opportunities for synergies and mutual development.
While upgrading its strategy, Goldstream Investment Limited is also committed to enhancing its risk management capabilities and improving its operational efficiency to ensure sustainable growth and profitability. Despite of the market volatility experienced in the global financial markets in the first half of 2024, Goldstream Investment Limited has shown strong resilience and growth potential in the face of market challenges. The Company's investment management (IM) services income increased by 34.3% compared with the Last Corresponding Period, and its strategic direct investments (SDI) business also recorded a significant increase of 91.9% compared with the Last Corresponding Period. The profit before income tax increased significantly by 36.1%.
Management stated that the Company remains positive about the market in 2024 and expects the SDI and IM businesses will continue to grow momentum in the remaining part of 2024. The Company will be well-positioned to take advantage of the economy recovery in China and is confident about the future. The above-mentioned major acquisitions are beneficial for improving the Company's fundamentals and market value. Furthermore, it is not ruled out that Hony Capital Group Limited will further add high-quality assets on favorable terms in the future.
Hashtag: #GoldstreamInvestment
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Goldstream Investment
24/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu Goldstream Investment Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu Goldstream Investment Limited Registered Shs
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Handel: SMI & DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich aufwärts. Die US-Börsen dürften am Donnerstag zunächst keine gemeinsame Richtung finden. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}