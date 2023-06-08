Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'834 0.5%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9695 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'968 1.5%  Bitcoin 23'939 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8989 -1.2%  Öl 75.6 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: NIO informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ratgeber: Cat Token kaufen - mit CAT-Trading in Kryptowährungen und in den Tierschutz investieren
Glencore-Aktie: Bunge offenbar kurz vor Fusion mit Glencore-Agrarfirma Viterra - Bunge-Aktie in Rot
Brüssel fordert rasches Handeln von Meta nach Bericht über Pädophilen-Netzwerk - Meta Platforms-Aktie im Plus
GameStop-Aktie bricht ein: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Octopus Titan VCT 2 Aktie [Valor: 3654388 / ISIN: GB00B28V9347]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 22:30:00

Acquisition of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited

Octopus Titan VCT 2
0.72 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Acquisition of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited  

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has acquired (the ‘Share Acquisition’) 94 shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company. The Share Acquisition relates to allotments pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme in respect of holdings in the Company's ISA product, where the apportioned allotments to underlying shareholders resulted in fractional entitlements equal to the 94 shares that are the subject of the Share Acquisition, with the shareholders receiving a monetary value in respect of the fractional entitlements and OINL acquiring the shares pursuant to the Share Acquisition. The aggregate cost of the Share Acquisition was £69.86. Where OINL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company's net asset value (‘NAV’), such as in this instance, OINL will always take on any loss with a downward movement to the price at which the shares were taken on. Where there is a gain, and given the financial risk taken on by OINL in taking on these shares, OINL will also take any profit, however, due to costs, OINL is unlikely to make an overall gain when selling shares back to the Company at the next buyback, from any upward movement in NAV per share, especially where the number of shares is smaller.

Subject to available distributable reserves and cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, these shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back, expected to be in 19 June 2023, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.

These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Im Rallye-Modus / Deutsche Lufthansa - Auf Konsolidierungskurs
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'770.92 19.51 SMIR9U
Short