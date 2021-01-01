SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’792 1.6%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 02:20:00

Acquisition of Common Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc.

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Mr. Wilmot L. Matthews ("Mr. Matthews") announces that he has acquired beneficial ownership of 6,354,165 common shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI") through the exercise of common share purchase warrants of SQI ("Warrants") for aggregate consideration of $1,333,333. Of the Warrants exercised, 6,250,000 Warrants were exercised at a price of $0.21 per common share, which Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of SQI on March 10, 2017, and 104,165 Warrants were exercised at a price of $0.20 per common share, which Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of SQI on December 20, 2017. Mr. Matthews has been a director of SQI since April 8, 2015.

Immediately prior to the transaction described herein, Mr. Matthews beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 80,715,610 common shares, 48,244,302 Warrants and $1,100,000 principal amount of 10% secured debentures due January 30, 2025 of SQI, representing approximately 26.01% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 35.96% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI, assuming the full exercise of all Warrants that Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

Immediately after the transaction described herein, Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 87,069,775 common shares, 41,890,137 Warrants and $1,100,000 principal amount of 10% secured debentures due January 30, 2025 of SQI, representing approximately 26.43% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 34.73% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI, assuming the full exercise of all Warrants that Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

The securities described herein were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Matthews may increase or decrease his investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of SQI from time to time, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

A copy of the report relating to this acquisition may be found on SQI's profile at www.SEDAR.com or may be obtained from Mr. Matthews at 416-214-2226 or at Mr. Matthews' address: 200 King Street West, Suite 1702, Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T4. SQI's head office is located at 36 Meteor Drive, Toronto, Ontario  M9W 1A4.

SOURCE SQI Diagnostics Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Swiss stockt Pilotenlöhne auch oberhalb der Kurzarbeitsgrenze auf
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Darum legen Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar zu
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit