Acoustic Insulation Market to grow by USD 2.10 billion|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The acoustic insulation market is set to grow by USD 2.10 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing health concerns over noise pollution, mandatory government regulations, and growth in the construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The acoustic insulation market is segmented as below:

Type

Stone Wool



Glass Wool



Foamed Plastics



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

End-user

Building And Construction



Industrial



Transportation

Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the acoustic insulation market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB.

The report also covers the following areas:

Acoustic Insulation Market size

Acoustic Insulation Market trends

Acoustic Insulation Market industry analysis

Increasing health concerns over noise pollution are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the probable toxic effects of acoustic insulation products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the acoustic insulation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist acoustic insulation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acoustic insulation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acoustic insulation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acoustic insulation market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020- 2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020- 2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020- 2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CSR Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

Knauf Gips KG

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL International AS

Trelleborg AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

