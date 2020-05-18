Acosta Strengthens Team with New Leaders in US and Canada

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced two leadership appointments today, Mike Anderson as Senior Vice President, Natural Specialty Sales in the U.S., effective May 18, 2020, and David Johnston, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Acosta Canada, effective May 11, 2020.

Anderson brings with him more than three decades of CPG, natural and specialty industry experience, including 16 years at Acosta. Anderson joined the agency in 2002 after several years of consistent growth across multiple CPG companies. He became Executive Vice President of Natural Specialty Sales in 2003 and President in 2006. He led the organization from $18 million in revenue and 180 associates in 2003 to more than $70 million in revenue and 550 associates before he retired in 2018. Not one to remain idle, after his retirement from Acosta, Anderson led business development for just over a year for The Factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, an "incubator" for early-stage natural product manufacturers. He then accepted the role of CEO of Cali'flour Foods, which specializes in cauliflower-based frozen foods.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the Acosta family," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "To say that he has expertise in the natural and specialty product market is an understatement. He has dedicated his entire 36-year career to the CPG industry and has been focused solely on growing businesses in the natural and specialty niche since 2002. We have every confidence he will continue to help us innovate and lead a path to greater growth for our natural and specialty clients."

Johnston will lead Acosta Canada Grocery and Acosta Canada's Natural Specialty Sales (NSS) teams and brings more than 25 years of experience in the CPG industry. Most recently, Johnston served as President, Canada for Chef Works Canada Inc., a division of a privately held global company designing and manufacturing high-quality apparel for employees in the food service and hospitality industries. Prior to Chef Works, Johnston spent 11 years at Pinnacle Foods Canada Corporation. During this time, he partnered with Acosta and NSS Canada in the sales and distribution of products across all channels including grocery, mass market, club, drug and natural.

"Acosta has known and worked closely with David for more than a decade and we are excited for him to join the Acosta family," said Mark Stovin, Executive Vice President, Diversified Channels, Acosta. "He is an impressive CPG industry leader, and with his diverse experience and skill set, David is well-positioned to bring positive change and accelerated growth to our Canadian clients and customers."

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acosta-strengthens-team-with-new-leaders-in-us-and-canada-301060947.html

SOURCE Acosta