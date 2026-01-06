Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'225 -0.2%  SPI 18'221 -0.1%  Dow 48'868 -0.2%  DAX 24'957 0.4%  Euro 0.9286 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'921 -0.1%  Gold 4'464 0.4%  Bitcoin 74'233 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7934 0.2%  Öl 62.1 0.5% 
Bernstein Research: Underperform für Zalando-Aktie
VINCI kündigt Aktienrückkauf an - Aktie trotzdem tiefer
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
So stuften die Analysten die Salesforce-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
BMW-Aktie in Grün: US-Markt bleibt Wachstumstreiber
Aclaris Therapeutics Aktie 29306378 / US00461U1051

06.01.2026 14:19:23

Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data From ATI-052 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

Aclaris Therapeutics
2.32 EUR 3.94%
(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), Tuesday announced positive interim results from the first-in-human Phase 1a single and multiple ascending dose trial of its anti-TSLP/IL-4Ra bispecific antibody ATI-052.

The trial showed that ATI-052 was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all SAD and MAD cohorts, with doses of up to 720 mg. Also, it exhibited a potential best-in-class pharmacokinetics profile, including at least a 26-day effective half-life.

The data from the first three SAD cohorts validated the potency of ATI-052, including robust target engagement and near complete target occupancy at very low doses.

Aclaris intends to publish top line data from both trials in the second half of 2026. Also, it expects to initiate a Phase 2b trial of ATI-052 in AD during the same period.

Following this, the company plans to initiate a Phase 1b POC trial in AD imminently and a Phase 1b POC trial in asthma in the first quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, ACRS is trading at $2.77, up 4.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:03 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
