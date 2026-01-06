Aclaris Therapeutics Aktie 29306378 / US00461U1051
06.01.2026 14:19:23
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data From ATI-052 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), Tuesday announced positive interim results from the first-in-human Phase 1a single and multiple ascending dose trial of its anti-TSLP/IL-4Ra bispecific antibody ATI-052.
The trial showed that ATI-052 was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all SAD and MAD cohorts, with doses of up to 720 mg. Also, it exhibited a potential best-in-class pharmacokinetics profile, including at least a 26-day effective half-life.
The data from the first three SAD cohorts validated the potency of ATI-052, including robust target engagement and near complete target occupancy at very low doses.
Aclaris intends to publish top line data from both trials in the second half of 2026. Also, it expects to initiate a Phase 2b trial of ATI-052 in AD during the same period.
Following this, the company plans to initiate a Phase 1b POC trial in AD imminently and a Phase 1b POC trial in asthma in the first quarter of 2026.
In the pre-market hours, ACRS is trading at $2.77, up 4.66 percent on the Nasdaq.
