Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’125 -0.1%  SPI 18’561 -0.2%  Dow 49’402 0.5%  DAX 24’238 -0.1%  Euro 0.9178 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 -0.1%  Gold 4’741 0.6%  Bitcoin 61’285 2.9%  Dollar 0.7826 0.2%  Öl 100.1 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Roche1203204ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Rekordquartal für DroneShield und neue Kooperation - Aktie dennoch unter Druck
Ausblick: Intel verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Fraport-Aktie leichter: Flughafen um Grossstadt-Terminal erweitert
Volatile Kursbewegung: Heidelberger Druck-Aktie zwischen Rüstungsfantasie und Rückschlagrisiko
Underperform-Note für Daimler Truck-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Bernstein Research
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Aclarion Aktie 115899609 / US6551871022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.04.2026 14:58:39

Aclarion Authorized To Repurchase Up To $2.5 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc.(ACON), a healthcare technology company, said on Wednesday that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 million of shares. The company plans to execute the share repurchase drive over the next 12 months.

Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion, said: "We believe our shares represent a compelling value at current levels, and we view this program as a flexible and opportunistic tool to enhance shareholder value while continuing to invest in the clinical adoption and expansion of Nociscan."

Aclarion intends to fund this repurchase program using existing cash and cash equivalents.

Nachrichten zu Aclarion Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten