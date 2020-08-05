05.08.2020 20:22:00

Aclara Releases First Fully Compliant and Certified SMETS2 Polyphase Electric Meter Series for the United Kingdom

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities worldwide, announces the first fully compliant and certified SMETS2 (Smart Metering Equipment Technical Specifications 2) polyphase electricity meter series for the UK market. The new meter series, which offers three variants, allows UK utilities to further automate the management of their meter assets at a total lower cost of ownership.

The release of the SGM1430 series polyphase smart electricity meters continues Aclara's 100-year tradition of providing reliable and robust metering solutions to utility companies and their customers. The new smart meter series permits UK utilities to cater to a full range of large residential and small business client configurations, allowing them to optimize and manage their energy usage, a capability not previously available in the UK.

The variants of the meter line include:

  • The SGM1431B
    Intended for installation in larger residential premises with high energy usage and businesses such as small retail shops.
  • SGM1432B
    Developed for installation in larger residential premises and businesses such as shops with high energy usage, it includes a single auxiliary load control for applications that require automatic heating control.
  • SGM1433B
    Also designed for installation in larger residential premises and businesses such as shops with high energy usage, this meter offers two auxiliary load control outputs for automatic night storage heating control and control of water heating.

The addition of the polyphase SGM1430 line of electricity meters is an integral part of the UK's dual-fuel smart metering solution. The full range of Aclara electricity meters., under a common platform, allows for optimized installation, easier testing, maintenance, and firmware updates.

The first ever polyphase SMETS2 smart meter, an Aclara SGM1433B, was installed recently at a large residential property in Gloucestershire, Great Britain, by SMS plc for a customer of Good Energy. Large residential and small business customers, which require polyphase meters because of the higher amount of electricity they draw, previously could not take advantage of smart meters, which automatically log energy consumption to facilitate accurate billing. Smart meters are also an essential enabler of energy efficiency and green technologies – such as electric vehicles – that encourage flexible demand and help reduce carbon emissions and costs.

"Aclara today supplies most of the tier one energy retail suppliers in the United Kingdom, including  SSE Business Energy, now part of OVO Energy, as well as leading meter asset providers such as SMS plc and National Grid," said Jason Subirana, Division Vice President – Meters, Aclara. "The introduction of our new polyphase variant meter cements Aclara's leadership in providing a complete suite of SMETS2 electricity smart meter variants that meet UK Regulatory metering requirements."

Aclara's smart meters have long been at the forefront of smart metering deployment programs in the UK and other parts of the world. Its dual-energy solution consists of its SGM1400TM SMETS2 electricity meters, designed specifically for large-scale SMETS2 deployments, as well as SMET2 gas meters supplied through a strategic alliance with FLONIDAN.

All Aclara meters are Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certified by the UK National Cyber Security Centre. CPA certification is a fundamental requirement for deploying SMETS2 meters in the UK's National Smart Metering Implementation Program.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the  Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM, and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

