ACL Airshop Appoints Mark Edwards Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com.

Organizational Announcement
Mark Edwards—Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region

We are announcing Mr.Mark Edwards as the Company's new Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region for ACL Airshop LLC and its affiliate entities in Singapore and throughout Asia. This appointment takes effect immediately. Edwards is based in the Singapore office of ACL Airshop. He will report directly to Jos Jacobsen, COO for those international regions and Managing Director – Global Leasing.

Mr. Edwards brings over 30 years of exceptional qualifications to this leadership and customer service role, not least of which most recently in his 5 years of successful growth as the Senior Executive in Asia Pacific for DNATA, serving scores of airlines customers across the entire region from their Singapore office. In that role, with full P&L responsibility and 1,800 employees at multiple airport sites, Edwards as the regional leader grew a business of considerable scale, and amplified his solid reputation for quality, reliability, business acumen, and customer responsiveness. Prior to DNATA in Asia, Edwards served for 25 years in senior executive positions for large airline services companies in Europe and North America.

Heretofore, Mr. Edwards has been a Consultant to Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc., the parent company of ACL Airshop, assisting the parent and its Board of large institutional shareholders with assessing their continuing strategic growth and service strategies for Asia-Pacific.

ACL Airshop welcomes Mark Edwards to our customer-focused company.

Steve Townes                  

                   Jos Jacobsen

CEO, ACL Airshop LLC         

          Chief Operating Officer and

CEO, Ranger Airshop Holdings   

      Managing Director, Global Leasing

 

www.ACLairshop.com
www.RangerAerospace.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acl-airshop-appoints-mark-edwards-managing-director-asia-pacific-region-301043272.html

SOURCE ACL Airshop

