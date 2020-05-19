19.05.2020 21:50:00

Ackerman Toyota is Now Offering a Deferred Payment Option to Well-Qualified Customers

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals that are interested in purchasing a new or certified used Toyota vehicle can head over to Ackerman Toyota as the dealership has a special offer running from now until June 1. Well-qualified customers that finance through Toyota Financial Services can take advantage of a 90-day deferred payment option.

Ackerman Toyota not only is offering this great deal to well-qualified customers, but the dealership also has the sales process perfected. Customers can expect to spend no more than two hours at the dealership when purchasing a new vehicle.

The dealership also offers Ackerman for Life to its customers who purchase a new Toyota vehicle. It is a non-factory, limited lifetime warranty on a vehicle's engine. In addition to covering potential issues with the engine, the warranty is also good for one lube, oil and filter service per calendar year.

In addition to saving time when purchasing a new vehicle from Ackerman Toyota, customers can also rely on the dealership for repairs. The service center at Ackerman Toyota has Toyota certified technicians that will use only genuine OEM parts on vehicles. These technicians are always learning about Toyota vehicles and the best way to service them.

Potential customers that would like to learn more about the 90-day deferred payment option now available at Ackerman Toyota as well as view the dealership's current inventory can visit https://www.ackermantoyota.com/. To speak with someone at the dealership, interested parties can call 314-351-3000. Otherwise, the dealership is conveniently located at 2020 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis for those that wish to have a more personal experience, but an appointment should be scheduled before arriving at the dealership.

 

SOURCE Ackerman Toyota

