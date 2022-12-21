SMI 10'659 -1.1%  SPI 13'627 -1.1%  Dow 32'850 0.3%  DAX 13'885 -0.4%  Euro 0.9861 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'802 -0.2%  Gold 1'814 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'646 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9286 0.3%  Öl 80.3 0.7% 
Achiko Aktie [Valor: 52221346 / ISIN: CH0522213468]
Achiko AG Production and Sales Update

Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Production and Sales Update

21-Dec-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko AG Production and Sales Update 

  • AptameX Gen 2 Covid-19 rapid calibration outperforms Abbott Pan Bio and Clugenes rapid tests in Indonesia in validation tests.
  • Sample of 20 PCR Positive and 9 Negative samples, indicated a 100% match between AptameX Gen 2 product to PCR, whilst Clungene and Abbotts Pan Bio were between 6% and 50% sensitive only.
  • Achiko remains committed to sales and is resolving production issues.

Zurich, 21 December 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) is pleased to provide updates on test performance, production and sales.

Test Performance
As the Company is proceeding to sales and is currently going through external validation, the Company is proud to report that early results indicate a strong performance against other forms of testing (see table below).

  PCR
 		 Abbott
RapidAntigen
Nasal Swab		 Clungene
RapidAntigen
Nasal Swab		 Clungene
Rapid Antingen Saliva		 AptameX
Rapid Aptamer Saliva
Sensitivity 100%
 		 50% 38% 6% 100%
Specificity 100%
 		 100% 100% 100% 100%

  n=29, mean CT 25.88

The price versus performance, user friendliness, and the affordability of the test compares well against other categories of testing, said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG.  As the world considers Covid-19 as endemic, the shift is now to deliver the right test for key industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, tourism and leisure, key government and other applications.

Additionally, these results pave the way for other tests.  The diagnostic industry responded quickly with PCR and rapid testing, and our success with AptameX opens up a new field of more accessible and precise diagnostics.

Unlike molecular and immunoassay approaches, the tests use of DNA aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests. This is particularly important as early detection provides communities the opportunity to better manage and minimise the spread of the virus, treat the affected population more effectively, and limit adverse effects on economies and peoples livelihood.

Production and Sales
Earlier in 2022, the Company signed a Sales and Marketing agreement with Nahdlatul Ulama (DKI), with the view of supplying over 5 million tests per month.  The Company has secured plastic moulding and supply to respond to that demand, but has been slowed by corporate distractions and production issues as it upgraded from the initial Gen 1 product to an even more precise Gen 2 product for scale production.

The support from our Swiss investors in September, and the Annual General Meeting has paved the way for the Company to update and strengthen its board with a blend of local and international experience and reorganise its balance sheet, added Goh.  Sales and securing raw materials arent the problem, its been organsing production.  This is the first time that anyone has produced a non-invasive, highly sensitive and specific aptamer-based solution that can potentially transform accessibility and affordability in a range of markets for a range of applications. Understandably, thats not without challenges and, whilst weve made significant progress, its taken longer than expected to understand and address the issues to be ready for commercial launch and scaling and accordingly, we are still not producing the levels planned. However, we believe we understand the issues now and are moving quickly to resolve the situation.

The Company is grateful for the support of its partners on the ground who have been instrumental in helping prepare for this and are excited by the opportunity to introduce more accessible and precise diagnostics to the population at large.  There has been no change in the levels of demand for AptameX and the Company is expecting to supply in volume in accordance with previous indications.
 

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport.  AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.  

The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.  

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world. 
 

Media contacts:
 

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67
 

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Tessinerplatz 7
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518311

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1518311  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

