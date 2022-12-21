|
21.12.2022 06:45:19
Achiko AG Production and Sales Update
|
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Production and Sales Update
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Zurich, 21 December 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) is pleased to provide updates on test performance, production and sales.
Test Performance
n=29, mean CT 25.88
The price versus performance, user friendliness, and the affordability of the test compares well against other categories of testing, said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. As the world considers Covid-19 as endemic, the shift is now to deliver the right test for key industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, tourism and leisure, key government and other applications.
Additionally, these results pave the way for other tests. The diagnostic industry responded quickly with PCR and rapid testing, and our success with AptameX opens up a new field of more accessible and precise diagnostics.
Unlike molecular and immunoassay approaches, the tests use of DNA aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests. This is particularly important as early detection provides communities the opportunity to better manage and minimise the spread of the virus, treat the affected population more effectively, and limit adverse effects on economies and peoples livelihood.
Production and Sales
The support from our Swiss investors in September, and the Annual General Meeting has paved the way for the Company to update and strengthen its board with a blend of local and international experience and reorganise its balance sheet, added Goh. Sales and securing raw materials arent the problem, its been organsing production. This is the first time that anyone has produced a non-invasive, highly sensitive and specific aptamer-based solution that can potentially transform accessibility and affordability in a range of markets for a range of applications. Understandably, thats not without challenges and, whilst weve made significant progress, its taken longer than expected to understand and address the issues to be ready for commercial launch and scaling and accordingly, we are still not producing the levels planned. However, we believe we understand the issues now and are moving quickly to resolve the situation.
The Company is grateful for the support of its partners on the ground who have been instrumental in helping prepare for this and are excited by the opportunity to introduce more accessible and precise diagnostics to the population at large. There has been no change in the levels of demand for AptameX and the Company is expecting to supply in volume in accordance with previous indications.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.
The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.
Media contacts:
ACHIKO AG
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518311
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1518311 21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Achiko AG
|
06:45
|Achiko AG Produktions- und Vertriebsupdate (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|Achiko AG Production and Sales Update (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|2022 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Achiko AG: Shareholders adopt all proposals (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|Ordentliche Generalversammlung 2022 der Achiko AG: Aktionäre nehmen alle Anträge an (EQS Group)
|
25.11.22
|Die Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 20. Dezember 2022 ein (EQS Group)
|
25.11.22
|Achiko AG issues a convocation notice to its shareholders for its Annual General Meeting on 20 December 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|Achiko AG kündigt Webcast zum Unternehmens-Update an (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22