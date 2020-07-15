ACG School Jakarta's Student-led Activities Create Multiplying Social Impact

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing authentic, meaningful learning experiences is a priority for ACG School Jakarta as they help prepare their students for the future. While inspiring students to become creative, innovative problem-solvers with an entrepreneurial skillset, the school's holistic philosophy also encompasses the importance of compassion, collaboration, and the willingness to affect change in both local and global communities.

ACG School Jakarta's dual curricula, the Cambridge International and International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes reflect this vision, encouraging students to design their own projects and initiatives to provide real-life insights and understanding. One of the core components of ACG's IB Diploma Programme is Creativity, Activity, and Service (CAS), which emphasises the significance of learning beyond the classroom setting.

CAS projects offer unparalleled opportunities for students to develop teamwork, integrity, resilience, and commitment values, while building confidence, self-belief, and leadership abilities.

"I believe ACG Jakarta fosters a culture of care and independence that encourages students to take action and contribute to society in the best ways possible," says twelfth grade prefect Lina Hutchinson who played a pivotal role in the school's recent COVID-19 relief fundraising campaign.

Lina worked alongside her fellow prefects and Student Council members to raise 17 million IDR in donations. This was used to purchase protective equipment and supplies for medical centres, as well as food and resources for families in need.

"Though the values we learn at school such as compassion and integrity were rooted in our desire to support these causes, we were mainly motivated to help after seeing the realities of the local community and how COVID-19 was affecting everybody's daily lives.

"While we would not be able to provide donations and resources for everyone, we had to take on the mindset that we were doing our part to help. We had to be hopeful that everyone doing their own part, no matter how big or small, could affect many people for the better," adds Lina.

Alongside several other philanthropic initiatives undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic, many additional student-directed programmes are already firmly in place at the school. Operated entirely by secondary students, these range from internal media projects including the ACG Radio Station, STUCO Student Council Instagram and ACG Times digital magazine, to environmental and talent nurturing initiatives like the Eco-Warriors, KarangKita and Café Society.

