ACG School Jakarta is Delighted to Introduce New Vice Principal, Richard Todd

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG School Jakarta recently announced the appointment of new Vice Principal, Richard Todd. The move to Vice Principal was a natural progression for Richard who joined the ACG team in the summer of 2019 as Senior Teacher, Curriculum.

Since then, the UK native has not only inspired his senior Art classes and provided professional development opportunities for teacher assistants, but also worked with the Academic Leadership Team to review policies, processes and oversee curriculum development. His vision and drive have established him as a dynamic and inspirational leader within the ACG school community.

Additionally, Richard boasts over two decades of experience with the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge curriculums from his roles as teacher, workshop leader and examiner while working in China.

Richard confirms the current priority at ACG School Jakarta is to ensure students do not miss out on a moment of their studies. And having taken up the reins as Vice Principal, he is more committed than ever to providing students with the same hands-on, multi-sensory and open-ended activities that define the school's position as a world-leading, future-focused education provider.

He is keen to emphasise the way in which the school continues to deliver authentic, meaningful, and effective educational growth opportunities for students. Whether in a virtual learning environment or a physical classroom once present restrictions are lifted.

"Innovation is a key word in solving problems like this," explains Richard. "For me, it's about a mindset that allows the freedom to find solutions that might not be found if we follow well-trodden pathways. We will look to include students, parents and support staff to make suggestions for the way forward."

"At ACG School Jakarta, we are doing our best to encourage active, physical, and creative learning as well as digital, screen-based experiences. We are looking at different ways to use technology to deliver creative, exploratory experiences. What we are facing today is a good opportunity for us to remember that restrictions - not abundance - are at the heart of creativity. We must leverage this to adapt to this challenging time."

