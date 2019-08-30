ACG School Jakarta Helps Bright Students Thrive, Nurturing Leadership Skills for a Changing World

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The students of ACG School Jakartawho achieved top marks in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) are now ready to initiate changes for a better Indonesia, featuring one of the best students accepted at the world's top 20 universities, Edwin Firmansyah. Being part of the school's first cohort to complete the IBDP, Edwin has successfully secured a spot at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada, where he will study Electrical Engineering in the Faculty of Applied Science.

IBDP is the world's most popular high school qualification with the aim to better prepare pre-university students enrolling to the world's top universities. Following the programme, Edwin has received the university's Outstanding International Student (OIS) Award, which recognises extraordinary academic, extra-curricular and personal achievements, worth $10,000 Canadian.

Edwin will take up his place at UBC this September, with the mission of helping Indonesia become a global frontrunner of the Internet of Things. "I will use the opportunity to contribute to new advances to build a better future for Indonesia, for instance through the new innovations of electric vehicle movement or a proficient implementation of smart microgrids. My ambition is to one-day tackle some of the engineering challenges facing Indonesia and the world, with the skills that I have consistently gained through my education at ACG School Jakarta and UBC," said Edwin.

ACG School Jakarta offers international qualifications through Cambridge International and International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma curricula. The programmes aims to equip students with the most in demand skills for the high-tech era, including creativity, problem solving, and critical thinking.

Shawn Hutchinson, Principal of ACG School Jakarta said, "Our curriculum aims to address the fundamental challenges that students are likely to face in the future, while ensuring students emerge successfully onto the global stage. One of the challenges that we need to overcome is the lack of high-skilled talent to meet the demands of industry 4.0."

According to a research by A.T. Kearney, Indonesia only produces 278 engineers per 1 million people each year. The stats are far behind regional peers such as Malaysia or Thailand, which create over a thousand a year.

"The gap is not merely academic, but experiential learning that gives students a holistic experience before stepping out into the real professional world. Focusing on problem solving, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset, our programmes also inspire students to fully engage with the learning process."

Edwin shared, at ACG School Jakarta, he has gained tremendous advantages to improve his skills. "During my studies in ACG School Jakarta, I was consistently encouraged to engage in various leadership opportunities. It includes running the first lock-in event, supporting house team events, speaking at assemblies and working with the student council to implement positive changes in the school. I successfully developed in an intimate atmosphere, with a balance of academic performance and experiential learning, so I will be able to acquire new skills and opportunities I never thought possible."

In the future, Edwin is looking forward to continuing life as an international student, getting involved in the university's clubs and collaborating with those with diverse backgrounds and similar passions.

For more information about ACG School Jakarta, visit: https://jakarta.acgedu.com/

About ACG School Jakarta:

An international school for a global education, ACG School Jakarta provides outstanding educational services with proven quality and results, in a values-driven, supportive and multicultural environment.

Situated in South Jakarta and easily accessible to the Ring Road, it has strong emphasis on academic learning, supported by an innovative, international curriculum and the highest quality teachers.



ACG School's dedication to developing the individual is also reflected in the extra-curricular activities, including Mandarin and English language classes, chess and a wide range of music tuition, sporting and culture opportunities, and leadership opportunities. Through top quality teaching, well-equipped classrooms, pleasant outdoor areas and a caring environment, ACG School offers a modern, safe and highly stimulating place of learning.

Media Contact:

Shawn Hutchinson

Principal, ACG School Jakarta

Email: Shawn.Hutchinson@acgedu.com

Tel: (021) 29780200

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190821/2557845-1

SOURCE ACG School Jakarta