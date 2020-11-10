ACES Group Awards Paint Manufacturer Mowilex: Asia's Best Performing Companies

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia, the first Indonesian paint manufacturing company to be certified CarbonNeutral® has been selected as a winner of the prestigious ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability) Awards in the "Asia's Best Performing Companies" category. The award is in recognition of the company's leadership position across its businesses and in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

"We were chosen from a candidate pool of very professionally managed companies, some of whom are internationally recognized global brands. I believe the panel was able to see the dedication and commitment that has for decades been a symbol of pride for our company", said Niko Safavi, CEO of Mowilex.

Mowilex has achieved major milestones throughout its history such as being the first in Indonesia to manufacture water-based paints in 1970. It is also Indonesian first manufacturing company to be certified CarbonNeutral®, and the only company in its sector committing to major reductions in plastic usage.

"Mowilex, the coatings manufacturer that for decades has focused on product innovation and customer service, can no longer shy away from the growing attention it receives for their long history of corporate sustainability. For more than 50 years the company has successfully challenged global rivals that dwarf it in comparison across all their markets, yet Mowilex has gained a commendable share of the local premium market in a crowded and very competitive field. By staying true to their core values, Mowilex has earned the trust of professionals, and slowly built a recognized consumer brand, while being respectful to the communities it serves", said Shanggari Balakrishnan, CEO of ACES. "We see Mowilex as an ethical contemporary market leader", she continued.

About Mowilex:

PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Mowilex products were first introduced in 1970 and the company has received numerous awards and accolades over the years. The manufacturer has been a pioneer in the development of environmentally friendly practices from day one, being the first to manufacture water-based paints in Indonesia. The company has a long history of corporate social responsibility and is committed to preserving and protecting the environment. In 2019 PT Mowilex Indonesia became the first manufacturer in Indonesia to be certified CarbonNeutral®.

