SMI 10’396 0.7%  SPI 12’932 0.8%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’714 1.9%  Euro 1.0688 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’259 1.7%  Gold 1’958 0.0%  Dollar 0.9000 0.1%  Öl 40.3 1.9% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
09.11.2020 11:45:00

Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues of NT$25.52 Billion, Up 43.2% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for October at NT$25.52 billion, up 43.2% year-on-year (YoY) and marking a strong start to the fourth quarter with demand continuing to be stronger than supply. Consolidated revenues for year-to-October reached NT$220.0 billion, up 15.5% YoY.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Business highlights include:

  • YoY revenue for notebook PCs grew by 70.3% in October, and by 27.2% year-to-October
  • YoY revenue for monitors grew by 43.3% in October, and by 18.1% year-to-October
  • YoY revenue for the gaming line[1] grew by 62.0% in October, and by 29.3% year-to-October
  • YoY revenue for Chromebooks grew by 71.2% year-to-October

Acer's strategy of multiple business engines continued its momentum. Acer e-Enabling Service Business has started its IPO process with the approval for public issuance of stock (ticker: 6811). Its October revenues of NT$645 million grew by 20.1% YoY and by 13.2% year-to-October.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-october-consolidated-revenues-of-nt25-52-billion-up-43-2-year-on-year-301168527.html

SOURCE Acer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 71.50
3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.80
2.69 %
Alcon 57.92
2.48 %
CS Group 9.81
2.40 %
LafargeHolcim 43.76
2.00 %
Sika 245.70
0.70 %
Novartis 76.58
0.26 %
Nestle 106.62
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 319.50
-0.37 %
Lonza Grp 614.40
-0.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Immobilienkonzerne mit 4.25%p.a. und 65% Barriere
08:10
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit elf Jahren
06:55
Daily Markets: SMI – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Apple – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Biden-Sieg: Murdochs "New York Post" wendet sich im Wahl-Streit von Trump ab
Biden-Sieg bei US-Wahl treibt Börsen an: SMI auf grünem Terrain -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen teils deutlich im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Bitcoin-Hoch seit 2018: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, um bei der Kryptowährung einzusteigen?
Apple, Google, Amazon & Co.: So haben die Tech-Giganten unter Trump abgeschnitten
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Erste Schätzungen: Panoro Energy ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
US-Wahl entschieden: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Niederlage nicht an - Trump-Verbündete wenden sich ab
Grund Umweltschutz? - Apples iPhone 12 wird ohne Kopfhörer und Ladegerät geliefert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden-Sieg bei US-Wahl treibt Börsen an: SMI auf grünem Terrain -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen teils deutlich im Plus
Zum Wochenstart prägen grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Auch der DAX begrüßt die neue Handelswoche mit Gewinnen. In Fernost sind die Anleger am Montag ebenfalls in Kauflaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit