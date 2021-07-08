SMI 11’917 -1.4%  SPI 15’327 -1.4%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’400 -1.9%  Euro 1.0863 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’984 -2.3%  Gold 1’813 0.5%  Bitcoin 29’818 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9173 -0.9%  Öl 73.1 -0.3% 

Acer Aktie [Valor: 1393451 / ISIN: US0044342055]
08.07.2021 13:15:00

Acer Reports June Consolidated Revenues at NT$30.02 Billion, the Highest in Seven Years

TAIPEI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$30.02 billion, the highest in seven years, growing 16.9% year-on-year (YoY), or by 21.0% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the second quarter 2021 reached NT$79.78 billion, up 21.7% YoY or 11.5% quarter-on-quarter. For year-to-June, consolidated revenues were NT$151.33 billion with 32.2% YoY growth.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Business highlights among the product lines in the second quarter 2021 include the gaming line[1] that grew by 35.7% YoY, and Chromebooks that grew by 41.8% YoY.

All of Acer's listed subsidiaries have reported separately with YoY revenue growth for the second quarter. The company's strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021: Highpoint Service Network grew 9.1% YoY, Altos Computing grew 24.9% YoY, Acer ITS grew 32.2% YoY, and Acer Gadget Inc. grew 21.4% YoY.

 [1]  Includes gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-june-consolidated-revenues-at-nt30-02-billion-the-highest-in-seven-years-301327861.html

SOURCE Acer

