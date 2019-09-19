19.09.2019 07:34:00

Acer Listed in 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for Sixth Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced that it has been listed on two global sustainability indices: the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index for the sixth consecutive year, and the 2019 FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fourth year.

As a member of the DJSI Emerging Markets, Acer achieved "industry bests" by scoring in the top 100th percentile across eight components: Customer Relationship Management, Innovation Management, Materiality, Policy Influence, Privacy Protection, Supply Chain Management, Risk & Crisis Management, and Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy.

Richard Lai, Corporate Sustainability Officer, Acer Inc. said, "Acer strives to make a positive impact to the society and environment through continuous engagement with partners and suppliers to act responsibly. Internal programs like plastic reduction have been held to raise awareness among our employees worldwide and for them to make meaningful contributions. Acer is committed to innovating in all aspects of our technology, management and operations."

Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM said, "We congratulate Acer for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

In addition to the DJSI listing, Acer was included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fourth year, and in the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index[1] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which integrates ESG[2] management practices and financial performance of companies. This index enables investors to better understand Acer's ability and commitment to implement sustainable management.

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] First Taiwan domestic benchmark developed using FTSE ESG Ratings and data model, developed in partnership with Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Taiwan Index Plus Corp. (TIP).

[2] Environment, social and governance

 

