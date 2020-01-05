Acer Introduces New TravelMate P6, a Durable and Thin-and-Light Notebook for Mobile Professionals

Also introduced is the new TravelMate P2, a modern device for an increasingly mobile workforce

Editor's Summary

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced its latest TravelMate P6 and TravelMate P2 commercial notebooks for modern, mobile, security-conscious customers. The powerful and robust 14-inch and 15-inch notebooks feature up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, comply with MIL-STD-810G U.S. military standards and run Windows 10 Pro.

"Durable yet thin-and-light, the latest TravelMate P6 provides mobile professionals with performance they can rely on," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "We're confident they'll appreciate the ability to work for two days without having to recharge, in addition to the notebook's military standard compliant chassis and enhanced security."

Acer TravelMate P6: For Professionals On-the-Go

The new Acer TravelMate P6 sports a premium quality magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness. It also gives the laptop a sleek and modern aesthetic. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg)[3] and measuring only 0.6 inches (16.6 mm), it's easy to take on the road. With up to 23 hours[1],[2] of battery life, professionals can stay productive on transcontinental flights or work through two full days on the go without having to recharge. This high-performance notebook can also be charged up to 50% in less than 45 minutes. Optional eSIM-enabled 4G LTE connectivity enables users to work and collaborate on-the-go. Certified for Microsoft Teams, the TravelMate P6 delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away.

Co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel's innovation program codenamed "Project Athena", the TravelMate P6 passed rigorous testing to achieve the program's experience targets[4] and hardware specifications, ensuring it consistently delivers the responsiveness[5], instant wake[6], and battery life[5],[7],[8] that ambitious people need to focus from anywhere.

"Acer's TravelMate P6 showcases the exceptional co-engineering efforts driven by Acer and Intel through the Project Athena program. Our Intel Core processor performance and the vPro platform provides standout capability for businesses and matches the ambition of on-the-go professionals," said Josh Newman, Vice President, Client Computing Group, Intel.

The new Windows 10 Pro notebooks are packed with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 24 GB DDR4 memory, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics, and up to 1 TB of responsive Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD using NVMe technology for speeding through editing large spreadsheets, and creating presentations. The TravelMate P6 makes sharing and collaborating easy with a 180-degree hinge design, enabling it to lay flat so the display can be shared with others.

Tough, Tested and Reliable

The Acer TravelMate P6 was designed for mobile professionals, and part of that is being able to handle real-life situations that might come up in and outside the office. Made to be MIL-STD-810G and 810F compliant, a set of military durability tests[9], the TravelMate P6 can survive the bumps from airport security, accidental drops and other mishaps. Other tests check the laptop's resistance to rain, humidity and extreme temperatures.

Solid Security

In addition to keeping data safe, companies want devices that are easy to deploy and manage remotely. Outfitted with Windows 10 Pro, the TravelMate P6 offers powerful security features to help safeguard data. Customers can log in using Windows Hello via the fingerprint reader on the power button, or through the IR webcam that leverages biometric facial recognition. Both methods eliminate the need to remember and use a password. When the webcam is idle, the camera shutter can be physically closed for additional security. An integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip delivers hardware-based protection for passwords and encryption keys. The pre-loaded Acer ProShield includes a suite of security and management tools that help safeguard sensitive data, while Acer Office Management lets IT professionals deploy security policies and monitor assets from one interface.

Acer TravelMate P2: A Versatile Device for the Modern Workforce

The Acer TravelMate P2 is a response to an ever diversifying and modernizing world, where employees are expected to wear several hats and work in a variety of locations. The ability to connect to not only Wi-Fi but also 4G LTE[10] ensures that users can work from anywhere, and a wide host of customization options enables the TravelMate P2 to adapt to work on anything.

High-Speed Connectivity and All-day Power

The Acer TravelMate P2 is built with connectivity at the forefront, making it a reliable and pain-free choice for mobile workers. Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology ensures users have a smoother wireless experience with up to three times faster[11] speeds than standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). The Nano SIM and/or eSIM-enabled 4G LTE saves users the hassle of finding a local data plan if Wi-Fi isn't available. The TravelMate P2 has up to 13 hours of battery life[1],[12] and a MIL-STD-810G compliant, impact-resistant chassis, allowing users to work uninterrupted for the whole day in a wide range of work environments.

Robust, Secure and Easy to Manage

The TravelMate P2 combines accessibility, manageability and ease of use and is ready-to-go at a moment's notice with optimized, pre-configured device settings and multilingual capabilities for quick, pain-free device rollouts. A TPM 2.0 module ensures secure authentication and safeguards company data, while additional security features, such as the fingerprint reader and Windows Hello gives users easy yet more secure access via fingerprint or face recognition.

Powerful Productivity

With up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU for powerful computing and graphics performance, the TravelMate P2 features up to 32 GB of rapid DDR4 memory, a configurable dual-drive system featuring a 1 TB high-capacity HDD and a super-responsive 512 GB 4-lane PCIe SSD. The TravelMate P2 comes with a full range of ports such as VGA, HDMI and USB Type-C, while available ports can be easily expanded through an Acer USB Type-C Dock.

Pricing & Availability

The TravelMate P6 will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 1149.99; in EMEA in February starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in January, starting at RMB 9,999.

The TravelMate P2 will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in January starting at EUR 599; and in China in January, starting at RMB 4,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings,operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [2] Up to 23 hours for 4-cell model, and up to 18 hours for 3-cell model [3] 1.1 kg for 3-cell model, 1.164kg for 4-cell model [4] Minimum Program Key Experience Indicator (KEI) Targets and Claims

- Wake from sleep in less than a second[6]

- consistent responsiveness, and >9 hours' battery life during real, intensive use, plugged in or on the go[5]

- >16 hours of battery life in local video playback mode[7]

- and 4 hours' battery charged in less than 30 minutes[8] [5] Testing as of 30 September 2019. For systems with FHD displays. Simulated to replicate typical scenario on wireless web browsing workload: shipped HW/SW configuration running multiple background applications and open web pages; on 802.11 wireless Internet connection, DC battery power, and 250nit screen brightness [6] From button press, lid open, or voice, to display on and ready for authentication [7] Testing as of 30 September 2019. For systems with FHD displays. Simulated to replicate in-transit local video FHD playback scenario: 150nit screen brightness, in airplane mode [8] For systems with Full HD (FHD) displays, when used for wireless web browsing. When powered off, from OEM default shutdown level [9] The testing follows stringent procedures such as dropping 26 times from a height of approximately 48 inches (122 cm) on various parts of its frame -- landing on 2 inches of plywood placed on concrete. [10] Specifications may vary depending on model or configuration [11] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps max theoretical data rates, 3X faster than 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard spec and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers [12] Up to 13 hours for 14-inch model, and up to 12 hours for 15-inch model

