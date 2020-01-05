Acer Goes Big With Three New Predator Gaming Monitors Offering Expansive Views

Editor's Summary:

The 32-inch Predator X32 gaming monitor reproduces brilliant, show stopping visuals with NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® ULTIMATE, VESA Display HDR™ 1400 certification and 89.5% Rec. 2020, perfect for gamers who also create their own videos

G-SYNC ULTIMATE, VESA Display HDR™ 1400 certification and 89.5% Rec. 2020, perfect for gamers who also create their own videos The large 37.5-inch Predator X38 gaming monitor increases gaming immersion with a 2300R curved UWQHD+ panel and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification that makes colors pop

Featuring a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel that's NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible [1] , the Predator CG552K gaming monitor is ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers wanting a higher vantage point

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer is offering gamers a more immersive and expansive view with a trio of new Predator monitors that have large displays and a powerful feature set: the 32-inch Predator X32, 37.5-inch Predator X38 and the 55-inch Predator CG552K.

"Acer has gone big with its premium Predator gaming monitors, offering expansive views with cutting-edge technologies that support true-to-life gameplay, even with the most demanding of titles," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "We support gamers of all types from novices to professionals with some of the best performing gaming hardware on the market."

Acer also showcased today a preview of an industry-leading 300 Hz IPS[2] panel with 1 ms response time on its Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook, perfect for racing and shooting games where fast and fluid visuals are critical. The panel supports vivid colors covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and wide viewing angles.

Predator X32 Gaming Monitor: Brilliant Visuals with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate

The 32-inch Predator X32 features NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE to deliver the smoothest possible gameplay as well as a broad contrast ratio and expanded color palette, enabling viewers to see tiny details even in fast-paced action scenes. Featuring a 1152 zone local dimming mini LED panel with UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution delivering up to 1440 nits brightness, the Predator X32 is VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified and delivers astonishingly vibrant visuals. Featuring 10-bit color and a remarkable color accuracy of Delta E <1, it covers 99% of the AdobeRGB and 89.5% of the Rec2020 color gamut, making it perfect for gamers who also create their own videos. Featuring a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate, the Predator X32 delivers stunningly clear and fluid visuals that are essential for tracking objects as they zip across the screen. Outfitted with an IPS[2] panel, it provides wide angle views up to 178 degrees, helping gamers get a good aim on targets. The ergonomic stand furthers viewing comfort with adjustable swivel and height. Three HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 make connecting other PCs a cinch and four USB 3.0 ports make a convenient hub for connecting gaming sticks, mice and more. It also comes with two 4W stereo speakers.

Predator X38 Gaming Monitor: Curved Immersion

This 37.5-inch UWQHD+ (3840 x 1600) display deepens immersion with a 2300R curve that increases the peripheral view and with a NVIDIA G-SYNC processor, produces amazingly smooth gameplay without tearing or stutter. VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification ensures superb brightness, contrast and color range, enabling customers to experience AAA games as they were meant to be seen. Thanks to Delta E <1 color accuracy and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the Predator X38 lets gamers create compelling content with true to life colors. Achieving up to a 175 Hz refresh rate (overclock) and 1 ms G to G response time in overdrive, the Predator X38 keeps up with even the most demanding action games. Furthering viewing comfort, the ergonomic stand lets gamers adjust the monitor to find their optimum viewing position with -5 to 35 degree tilt, +/- 30 degree swivel and 5.11-inch height adjustment. HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 connect to a wide variety of systems, while four USB 3.0 ports offer fast connectivity to peripherals and devices. The monitor also comes with two 7W speakers that deliver quality 14W audio.

Predator CG552K Gaming Monitor: Massive 55-inch UHD Visuals

The Predator CG552K provides the ultimate viewing experience via a giant 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED panel with millions of individual pixels to deliver spectacular picture quality and higher contrast. The panel supports up to 400 nits brightness and makes images pop, while Delta E <1 color accuracy and 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut provide lifelike color. An excellent choice for console gamers, it supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) via HDMI for smooth gaming on supporting devices. Both Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, the Predator CG552K provides smooth gameplay and helps gamers stay focused. It also lets them make every second count with up to an incredibly fast 0.5 ms (G to G) response time via overdrive and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

A light sensor detects the room's light level and automatically adjusts brightness to optimize visual comfort. With its built-in proximity sensor, the Predator CG552K is able to detect if someone is within range, waking up when they're close and entering a power-saving mode when they leave the area. Excellent connectivity to a wide range of systems, consoles and peripherals includes three HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort v1.4 ports, a USB Type C port as well as two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. Two 10W speakers deliver 20W of dynamic audio and customizable light strips enhance the hardware aesthetic.

Pricing & Availability

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 3,599; in EMEA in Q2 starting at EUR 3,299; and in China in Q2, starting at RMB 25,999.

The Predator X38 gaming monitor will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 2,399; in EMEA in April starting at EUR 2,199; and in China in March, starting at RMB 16,999.

The Predator CG552K gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q3, starting at USD 2,999; in EMEA in Q3 starting at EUR 2,699; and in China in Q3, starting at RMB 21,999.

