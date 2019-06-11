Acer Announces Support for New 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors and AMD Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Cards

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced support for new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors at AMD's Next Horizon Gaming event at E3 in Los Angeles today. Acer showcased the Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop powered by new "Zen 2" core architecture-based 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors and the new AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 graphics cards based on the new AMD RDNA gaming architecture, in addition to the Nitro 50 gaming desktop powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The new AMD Ryzen desktop processors elevate gaming experiences and enable ground-breaking gameplay, while easily handling demanding processing and graphics requirements, and AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards deliver superior visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance and advanced features to power the latest AAA and eSports titles.

The Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 with 3rd AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors Unlock a New Standard

The Predator Orion 3000 and Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktops unlock a new standard in digital entertainment that maximizes the power of pure imagination. Users will enjoy higher speed, wider bandwidth, and more memory for smooth gameplay. It features Pure Power technology that automatically balances and optimizes power to meet processing needs in real-time.

The Predator Orion 3000 supports 4K gameplay, and has excellent heat dissipation through its front-facing intake LED fan, mesh cover, and rear exhaust for optimized air flow throughout the chassis. With up to a 3TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, there's no shortage of storage.

The Nitro 50 includes a handy wireless charging deck for keeping users' Qi-enabled wireless devices powered up and ready to go, and features an optimized network speed for gaming, browsing, and streaming through Realtek Dragon LAN. And for a totally immersive audio visual experience, users can pair the Nitro 50 desktop with an Acer Nitro VG0 or RG0 monitor.

