Acer Announces B250i Portable LED Projector with Studio Sound

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced its new B250i portable LED projector with studio sound, designed to be an all-in-one source of take-and-go entertainment. This compact device features wireless Full HD 1080p projection, auto-focus and excellent audio fidelity in a portable chassis that easily slips in a bag. It is ideal for customers looking for an easy-to-setup entertainment device that provides excellent visual and audio quality without sacrificing portability.

Portable Entertainment Hub with Excellent Audio Fidelity

Measuring in at only 205 mm x 204 mm x 78 mm and weighing just 1450 g[1], the Acer B250i was designed to be a portable entertainment hub that could be slipped into a backpack or tote bag, set up quickly and used anywhere. The compact projector has a pair of 5W chamber speakers with passive radiators featuring Waves Maxx® Audio and Acer TrueHarmony technology, giving it impressive sound that produces crisp and clear bass notes. Whether preparing for a night of karaoke with friends, a presentation in the classroom or a business meeting, the B250i's performance is sure to impress even the most demanding of users.

High-Quality Full HD Resolution with Brilliant LED and Auto-Focus

The Acer B250i supports a beautiful Full HD 1080p projection that swiftly auto-focuses to the surface being projected upon at the press of a button. It features up to 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and supports a wide color gamut of 120% of the Rec. 709 color space. The B250i's LED module offers up to a 30,000-hour lifespan and does away with the need to replace burnt-out mercury-based lamps, saving costs and the environment.

Connect and Project, Wired or Wireless Projection

The B250i offers an abundance of ways to connect, both wired and wireless. Wireless screen mirroring is available over Wi-Fi for both Android and iOS users in addition to a standard HDMI port for connecting to and displaying content from a desktop or laptop computer. USB Type-C (display and charging) and Type-A ports are also available, supporting video-out for both smartphones and PCs. The B250i is ready-to-use out of the box with no additional software needed for screen mirroring or direct multimedia playback.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer B250i projector will be available North America in April, starting at USD 699; in EMEA in April starting at EUR 699; and in China in March, starting at RMB 5,699.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Does not include power adapter

