+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 18:22:00

ACEP Warns Against COVID-19 Misinformation

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) cautions everyone to be wary of unsourced information or opinion masquerading as public health advice during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

ACEP urges the public to be circumspect of bold claims or instant cures made on social media or circulating among friends. Instead, seek information supported by data and endorsed by leading health and medical expert entities like ACEP, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or others.

"A troubling number of purported experts are sharing false and dangerous information that runs counter to the public health and safety guidelines endorsed by ACEP and the nation's leading medical and public health entities," said William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "This kind of misinformation can not only be harmful to individuals, but it hinders our nation's efforts to get the pandemic under control."

There is currently no cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Researchers and scientists are continuously learning more about the virus and how to treat it, and their expert guidance is updated accordingly. Anyone can spread COVID-19, even those who do not suspect they are infected. The CDC states that 40 percent of positive cases occur with people who show no symptoms (asymptomatic) but can still spread the virus. That does not mean the virus is "harmless." The long-term effects of carrying the virus are still being studied.

Meanwhile, cases are surging in most states and tests are in short supply as demands on hospital beds and resources approach or exceed capacity. Whether your community is experiencing a surge or not, you can be assured that the emergency department is the best place to be if you think you are having a medical emergency. Emergency physicians are ready and able to care for you anytime and are specially trained to keep you safe even in the midst of a pandemic.

Information evolves and sound scientific reasoning can change as new information comes to light. As you consult with your health care provider or local health authorities, look for information backed by data and supported by consensus. Heeding unsubstantiated advice opens you to avoidable health risks.

Without a cure, smart personal choices and safe behaviors are the best defense against spreading COVID-19 and overwhelming our health care system.

"There are still many questions about COVID-19 but we know these three simple steps offer the best protection that we have until a vaccine is developed; cover your face, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," said Dr. Jaquis.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 39,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acep-warns-against-covid-19-misinformation-301103287.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. An den US-Aktienmärkten bleiben die Anleger in der Defensive. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB