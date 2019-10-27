+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 16:57:00

ACEP Selects Dr. Mark Rosenberg as President-Elect

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) today named Mark S. Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP as the new president-elect during ACEP19 in Denver Colorado. ACEP's Council votes on the president-elect, who will serve a one-year term and will assume the presidency at the organization's annual meeting in 2020.

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

"Emergency physicians are at the center of some of the biggest challenges in health care today, with respect to both clinical practice and public policy," said Dr. Rosenberg. "I look forward to working with emergency physicians and health stakeholders nationwide to address the opioid epidemic and improve our approach to mental health care in this country. As sentinels of America's health care safety net, emergency physicians have a duty to protect access to emergency care for the millions of people we treat each year."

Mark S. Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, is chair of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Health in Patterson, New Jersey. He also serves as the hospital's chief innovation officer and led the development of the nation's first Alternative to Opioids program. Dr. Rosenberg was first elected to the ACEP Board in 2015. He also serves on the board of directors of the Emergency Medicine Foundation and on the national Pain Management Task Force of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. Dr. Rosenberg earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine (AOBEM) and the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) in emergency medicine and hospice and palliative care.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org.

Twitter: @emergencydocs
www.emergencyphysicians.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acep-selects-dr-mark-rosenberg-as-president-elect-300945973.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB