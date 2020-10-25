SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
25.10.2020 17:41:00

ACEP Rebuts President Trump's False Statements about Overcounting COVID-19 Deaths

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Trump's baseless claims about physicians miscounting deaths due to COVID-19, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) released the following statement:

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

"On behalf of the nation's emergency physicians, ACEP is appalled by President Trump's reckless and false assertions that physicians are overcounting deaths related to COVID-19. Emergency physicians and other health care workers have risked their lives day in and day out for almost a year battling the greatest public health crisis in a generation—all while watching countless patients die alone, going to work without sufficient protection equipment, and struggling with crushing anxiety about getting sick or spreading the virus to their loved ones.  

To imply that emergency physicians would inflate the number of deaths from this pandemic to gain financially is offensive, especially as many are actually under unprecedented financial strain as they continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19. These baseless claims not only do a disservice to our health care heroes but promulgate the dangerous wave of misinformation which continues to hinder our nation's efforts to get the pandemic under control and allow our nation to return to normalcy."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acep-rebuts-president-trumps-false-statements-about-overcounting-covid-19-deaths-301159182.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Citi-Analysten: Darum war Amazons Prime Day 2020 wohl kein grosser Erfolg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
American Express-Aktie unter Druck: American Express verdient im dritten Quartal weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit