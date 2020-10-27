SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’685 -2.3%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0727 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’910 0.4%  Dollar 0.9064 -0.2%  Öl 40.8 0.9% 

27.10.2020 07:31:00

ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) revealed its annual ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programs for 2020 on October 26th. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, ranked sixth worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the ranking in the criterion of salary increase and achieves a score of 9.44 out of 10 in terms of overall satisfaction of graduates.

ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020

Based on the full-fledged discipline arrangement of SJTU and its leading role in future development, the EMBA program from ACEM has embraced changes, striven for innovation, and aligned itself with global industry and management practices and advanced management theories worldwide since its birth in 2002. After years of polishing, the EMBA program has unveiled its brand-new curriculum system 6.0, which consists of four modules: core module, specialized module, featured module and international module, offering specialized directions of integrated management, fintech, intelligent technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and international business. The EMBA program enjoys eight global classrooms in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, Israel and Singapore. Through conducting research into over 30 industrial ecosystems, the EMBA program has formed its own research ecosystem, which signifies the idea of industry research is formally introduced to the curriculum system of degree programs. The EMBA program will promote industry leaders and innovators to enhance the ideological dimension, to reconstruct the knowledge map and to empower business practice.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acem-ranked-6th-worldwide-in-ft-emba-ranking-2020-301160245.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

