29.09.2020 15:52:00

ACEDS community advocates and leaders honored with prestigious Innovation Awards at 11th annual Relativity Fest

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key community members and leaders within the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) have been recognized with prestigious Innovation Awards at the 11th annual Relativity Fest. The event, held virtually for the first time ever and boasting over 6,000 attendees, is the industry's premier forum for e-discovery, compliance, and legal technology professionals to network, learn and collaborate.

ACEDS logo

Among the ACEDS winners selected for their roles in championing legal technology and advocating for those who use, manage and build on top of Relativity:

  • Inclusion Breakthrough Award: Maribel Rivera, Senior Director, ACEDS Community Relations
  • Lit Support All-Star: Rachel McAdams, CEDS, e-Discovery Technology Specialist at A&L Goodbody and Vice President ACEDS Ireland Chapter
  • Stellar Women in e-DiscoveryKenya Dixon, CEDS,  General Counsel & Chief Operating Officer at Empire Technologies Risk Management Group, and ACEDS Global Advisory Board Member

"We're excited, but not surprised, to have such strong representation from these ACEDS trailblazers and innovators recognized at Relativity Fest," said Michael Quartararo, President, ACEDS and professional development. "Their contributions and participation have consistently benefited and strengthened the greater ACEDS community, and it's gratifying to see them recognized in this prestigious forum."

"This award is not just for me. It's for my kids, it's for my friends and colleagues, it's for anyone I may influence, it's for every person who needs a door opened for them," Rivera commented in the post-Relativity Fest Blog, the Best of Relativity Fest,  Every day I wake up and I breathe diversity, inclusivity, and equality. At ACEDS, we're creating the Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Awareness and Action Committee (IDEAA), where we'll be working with the NAACP, Hispanic organizations, the Life Preservers Project, and others. This is all about them."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global member-based association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning.

The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 23 chapters, with locations in most major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa (with Australia and South America chapters coming soon). Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aceds-community-advocates-and-leaders-honored-with-prestigious-innovation-awards-at-11th-annual-relativity-fest-301140021.html

SOURCE ACEDS

