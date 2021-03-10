ACE Money Transfer's Digital Transformation

MANCHESTER, England, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer has taken the final step to becoming an all-digital company. Since 1st March 2021, ACE is 100% online.

ACE has restructured its system and finally achieved their goal of shifting all operations onto a digital format. This is a change of era, a transformation that sets higher standards in remittance industry.

The biggest advantage of digital transformation is changing the way one thinks. There is no alternative to digitalization, and visionary companies always carve out new amazing options for their customers.

ACE continues its deep dive, looking specifically at where it excels. The company has a strong belief that no digital strategy is complete without advanced technology and ACE Technology seems to be advanced and faster than ever before.

Rashid Ashraf, The CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, "We believe in advanced technology, and have invested to explore the technological aspects of every customer. The future has a lot to offer."

From small to large transactions, technology has been an integral part of what one does and how they do it. With simple clicks on smartphones or laptops, one can connect to the world of their desire in seconds.

The end-to-end digital payments experience is an advantage to customers. Furthermore, this is a plus side in terms of following community guidelines and stay-at-home orders as a result of COVID-19 and ACE is focusing on enabling real-time digital payments for customers.

Using ACE online, saves the user from the hassle of visiting agents and carrying around cash. Previously, they worked with agents for many years. However, ACE took the initiative to take the leap away and become completely cashless. This maneuver shows that ACE is looking to be a titan in the remittance industry – not just for now but for the long run.

It is imperative for companies to align with shifting market paradigms to ensure growth and sustainability. For ACE, going completely online was an age-old dream, which is now a reality. ACE Money Transfer is now a digital company.

Working since 2002, ACE commenced business from a small shop in Bolton, UK, with a very small customer base. A mixture of tenacity, hard work and a lot of determination led ACE Money Transfer build a network of 300,000+ payout locations and over 1.3 million customers worldwide. The company's main aim is to innovate and to thrive in the money transfer business.

