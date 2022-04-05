Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Accustem Sciences Aktie [Valor: 112609894 / ISIN: US00442Y1010]
05.04.2022 18:32:23

AccuStem Announces Private Placement of Common Stock

LONDON and PHOENIX, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. Pursuant to the agreement, Tiziana purchased 1,337,970 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of $2,675,940. The purchase of the common stock was in accordance with the Supplemental Demerger Agreement dated October 5, 2021 between Tiziana and AccuStem.

The securities offered and sold by AccuStem in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About AccuStem Sciences, Inc.

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "future,” "intend,” "plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:
Jeff Fensterer
Phone: 415-640-6010
Email: jfensterer@accustem.com

Investor Contact:
Wendy Blosser
Email: investors@accustem.com


