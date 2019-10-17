+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 19:30:00

Accusoft Releases Barcode Xpress .NET Core

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accusoft announced its latest development environment, .NET Core, for Barcode Xpress. Accusoft's Barcode Xpress offers support for 1D and 2D barcodes, recognition of over 30 barcode types, support for damaged and broken barcodes, and more.

Accusoft provides content and imaging solutions that solve document lifecycle complexities. Our patented technology provides document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools to use in application and web development.

"Many developers are looking to use .NET Core in place of .NET for barcoding solutions. .NET Core is an Open Source and multi-platform development environment," said Tom Setzer, Product Manager, SDKs, at Accusoft. ".NET Core is much better suited to allow customers to build microservice architectures that can be deployed on Linux within Cloud Computing Services such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform."

In addition to offering the leading technology for reading damaged, broken, and incorrect barcodes, Barcode Xpress offers a robust set of barcode solutions for a variety of industries. With its ability to scan multiple barcodes on one image in milliseconds, the toolkit reads up to 1,000 pages per minute.

"Developers can integrate Barcode Xpress into their application with just a few lines of code," said Steve Wilson, VP of Product at Accusoft. "This new development environment enables developers from a variety of programming backgrounds to integrate leading barcode technology into their applications."

Barcode Xpress is now available in Node.js, .NET, C/C++, ActiveX, Java, and .NET Core. Learn more about our latest .NET Core offering on accusoft.com.

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com.

CONTACT:
Megan Brooks October 17, 2019
VP of Marketing
4001 N Riverside Drive
Tampa, Florida 33603
+1 (813) 875-7575
marketing@accusoft.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accusoft-releases-barcode-xpress-net-core-300940774.html

SOURCE Accusoft

