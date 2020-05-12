+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 05:00:00

Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories Adds Another Weapon in the Fight Against COVID-19 as the FDA Clears the First Saliva Test for At-Home Use

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR Infinite Biologics, will continue to significantly increase active infection testing access to the country, as the FDA has cleared the groundbreaking saliva collection methodology to be used at home by patients, at the request of their health care provider.

"This added weapon in our arsenal on the war against this virus is yet another example on how our collaboration with Rutgers University and RUCDR has been so effective in adding capacity and more convenient means of testing for our local customers, as well as for the nation," says Rupen Patel, CEO of Accurate Diagnostic Labs. "We have been on the forefront of this fight from the start and I am proud of the Accurate Diagnostic Labs team as we continue to show the country how a regional, family-owned laboratory can expand its reach and do its share to broaden access to testing and help our nation get back to work," he continues.     

Last month, Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR, launched the first SARS-CoV-2 saliva test cleared by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Since then, the partners have been testing thousands of patients per day from various entities, including individual health care providers, hospitals and health systems, the Department of Corrections, state agencies, long-term care facilities, and others. Last week, Accurate Diagnostic Labs launched serology antibody testing to meet the needs of laboratory testing for the population that may have already been infected with the virus. With this new addition of at-home saliva tests for active infection, Accurate Diagnostic Labs continues to be at the forefront of coronavirus testing.   

"Our country has a strong need for mass testing for active coronavirus infection, and this FDA clearance for at-home testing will significantly help that cause," says Patel. "Being able to collect a sample for COVID-19 testing at home will have a major impact in terms of screening for COVID-19 in New Jersey and throughout America," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Technology Development at RUCDR, and Professor in the School of Arts and Sciences Department of Genetics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. 

Accurate Diagnostic Labs would like to formally thank those health care providers and health systems that assisted in the process to get this next level of testing off the ground as it continues to take a lead position in this fight. 

About Accurate Diagnostic Labs: Accurate Diagnostic Labs is one of the largest privately held, boutique, full-service clinical laboratories in the Northeast. As a full-service core laboratory, Accurate Diagnostic Labs proudly works with various entities on laboratory testing for clinical trial drug development and data repository in various market footprints to progress the field of disease state management and personalized medicine. With our local headquarters based in Central New Jersey, we pride ourselves in working with various healthcare corporations, institutions, health systems, and the local providers in the metropolitan area with the common goal of improving local and national healthcare. 

For more information on Accurate Diagnostic Labs, please call 732-839-3300 or visit www.accuratediagnosticlabs.com. Email questions and inquiries to Covid19@accuratediagnosticlabs.com.

About RUCDR Infinite Biologics

RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which is part of Rutgers' Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey, is the world's largest university-based cell and DNA repository. Its mission is to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments and cures for them. The organization collaborates with researchers in the public and private sectors throughout the world, providing the highest-quality bio-banking services and biomaterials, as well as scientific and technical support.

Related Files

ADLabs at-home press release 5_09_20.docx

Related Images

accurate-diagnostic-labs.png
Accurate Diagnostic Labs

rucdr.png
RUCDR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accurate-diagnostic-laboratories-adds-another-weapon-in-the-fight-against-covid-19-as-the-fda-clears-the-first-saliva-test-for-at-home-use-301057178.html

SOURCE Accurate Diagnostic Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
11.05.20
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
11.05.20
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Elon Musk will wegen Corona-Frust Firmensitz verlegen - keine Verzögerungen bei Tesla-Fabrik in Deutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB