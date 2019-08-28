Accumen Adds Two Physician Visionaries to Medical Advisory Council

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accumen Inc., the leader in performance-based partnerships providing end-to-end strategies and services to drive value and sustainability for the clinical lab, patient blood management, and imaging services, announced that it has added two visionary physicians, Carla B. Harmath, MD and Jonathan H. Chung, MD, to its Medical Advisory Council. Dr. Harmath and Dr. Chung will help guide the Medical Advisory Council as Accumen continues to drive sustainable operational, clinical and data outcomes.

Formed in 2018, Accumen's Medical Advisory Council provides strategic guidance, clinical leadership, and scientific direction to Accumen. The council also furthers Accumen's mission to apply people, process, and technology to support health system performance partnerships designed to reduce costs and improve clinical outcomes. Council members serve as a resource to support Accumen's Clinical Performance Excellence business unit and associated service lines, such as Patient Blood Management, the clinical laboratory and imaging departments across Accumen's hospital and health system clients and partners.

Dr. Carla Harmath is assistant professor of radiology at University of Chicago Medicine. She specializes in abdominal imaging, and her clinical interests include oncologic imaging, CT and MRI imaging of the digestive system, transplant imaging, and multidisciplinary contribution to patient care. She earned her medical degree from Brazil's Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana, after which she completed her residency at Loyola University Medical Center, including a year as chief resident. She was a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School and completed a clinical fellowship at Northwestern University.

Dr. Jonathan Chung is associate professor of radiology, thoracic radiology section chief, and chief quality officer, radiology at University of Chicago Medicine. He specializes in cardiopulmonary imaging and has authored over 130 peer-reviewed articles that have been published in scientific journals, co-authored five book chapters, and written five books that focus on chest diagnostics. He was honored with the Radiological Society of North America Honored Educator Award in 2013 and the Marc Tetalman Award in 2016. Dr. Chung earned his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine and completed residency training at the University of Washington, followed by a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Drs. Harmath and Chung add the benefit of their radiology expertise to that of the Medical Advisory Council's existing members, whose diverse experience spans pathology, hematology, internal medicine, transfusion medicine, surgery, critical care, and trauma. Current members of Accumen's Medical Advisory Committee include:



Carolyn Burns , MD

, MD Omid Bakhtar , MD

, MD Sarah Daccarett , MD

, MD Kathy Frey , MD

, MD Irwin Gross , MD

, MD Irwin Gross , MD

, MD Richard Treat , MD

"Our Medical Advisory Council provides unmatched leadership and expertise to support the high-performing hospitals and health systems that choose to partner with Accumen," said Accumen President and CEO Jeff Osborne. "I extend a warm welcome to Dr. Harmath and Dr. Chung and look forward to their clinical contributions as Accumen expands its portfolio of clients and impact on healthcare in the years to come."

To learn more about Accumen's Medical Advisory Council, visit Accumen.com/about/medical-advisory-council/

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen Inc. is a leading healthcare performance partner providing end-to-end strategy and services to drive value and sustainability for the clinical lab, patient blood management and imaging services. Accumen offers health system partners consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach solutions using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology. We partner with hospitals and health systems to set new standards of performance for healthcare delivery in speed, higher quality, increased patient safety, and a better patient experience that is sustainable. Accumen adds unprecedented value to its healthcare partners, helping them create healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen® – Accelerated Performance Delivered™

Find out more at Accumen.com

Media Contact

Kimberly MacDowell, Chief Marketing Officer

Accumen Phone: 858.621.3167| Email: kmacdowell@accumen.com

Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160

SOURCE Accumen, Inc.