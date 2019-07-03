03.07.2019 21:00:00

AccuLynx Includes Multifaceted Customer Support Program With All Software User Licenses

BELOIT, Wis., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx—the leading cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors—ensures successful utilization of its software with a multifaceted support program that caters to every user's needs.

AccuLynx's customer support starts from the day a roofing company purchases the software, and continues throughout the entire duration of the relationship. This comprehensive program is designed to get contractors fully onboarded and trained on AccuLynx in as little as 2 weeks.

The program includes:

-In-depth, one-on-one system set-up and training sessions customized to fit a user's schedules and needs from the moment they become an AccuLynx customer and any time a refresh is needed
-Weekly live training webinars with Q&A on a variety of topics and features
-Step-by-step "How-to" guides and videos always available on-demand in the AccuLynx Knowledge Base

Both telephone and online support are provided to every AccuLynx customer at no extra cost so users can get immediate answers if questions arise. For larger groups, the company also offers AccuLynx University, a customized program which can be conducted onsite at a customer's facility.

"We know how important a role software can play in the success and growth of a contracting business," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "We've designed AccuLynx to not only be intuitive and user-friendly, but also to provide an immediate impact on a roofing company's operations and sales. Our comprehensive training and support is vital to ensure our customers' long term success."

About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based software application for roofing contractors. Since 2008, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their businesses. AccuLynx's all-in-one solution includes easy-to-use business management tools, such as estimating, production management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, custom reporting, unlimited document storage, field applications, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, ABC Supply, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic and others. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

 

SOURCE AccuLynx

In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

