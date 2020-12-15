SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’149 1.0%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0771 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’851 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’208 0.7%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.1%  Öl 50.7 0.7% 

Jetzt neu: Hebelprodukte auf Tech-Werte wie Airbnb, Doordash, Snowflake, Palantir, etc. -w-
15.12.2020 18:52:00

Accredited Hospice Provider Recruits Montgomery Ostrander as Director of Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Hospice and Home Health, a California-based company providing home-based hospice, palliative care, skilled nursing, and caregiving services, names Montgomery Ostrander (Monty) as Director of Business Development. Ostrander will work with Salus' executive management and hospice team to oversee the company's unprecedented growth with the goal of expanding the hospice footprint and professional partnerships.

Ostrander holds an MBA focused on Organizational Leadership and MSW credentials from USC. He is experienced in hospice and previously operated five dementia care board and care facilities. His 10+ years of industry experience helped him to develop a deep understanding of the benefits of a continuum of care. Monty believes that, with the right support and resources, aging is positive, and one's end of life journey is meaningful and less stressful. Regarding joining Salus, Ostrander stated, "This incredible brand has limitless potential. Real opportunities exist to develop community partnerships and share the mission of hospice care. With that, more families will be able to take advantage of all that hospice provides - essentially free help, covered by Medicare and most insurance plans - help when families need it most." Ostranger continues, "Hospice provides comfort so that the passing of a loved one is less traumatic. Reducing trauma associated with loss means everything. It helps families to move forward in a more positive way." 

"Monty's value was immediately apparent. I'm excited he's joining our team", states Boad Swanson, President of Salus. "His passion for seniors and his dedication to the mission of hospice make him an invaluable asset. Monty's contributions to Salus will improve lives as we continue to support families and offer them an innovative, responsive and personalized hospice care experience." 

Mr. Ostrander will collaborate with Salus leadership to design, implement and execute ideas that increase and improve access to hospice care. His role will also include training and mentorship and partnering with professionals to provide them with resources, information and training regarding hospice care. 

About Salus Hospice
On the forefront of providing a continuum of home-based services, including hospice and palliative care, skilled nursing, and in-home care, Salus is "here to help". The company has locations in California and Utah, is accredited and earns a 5-star rating from family caregivers, patients and professionals in the senior care and healthcare industry. For more information, visit their website at salushomecare.com.

Contact: Christine Dayton, cdayton@salushomecare.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accredited-hospice-provider-recruits-montgomery-ostrander-as-director-of-business-development-301193328.html

SOURCE Salus Homecare and Hospice

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 79.06
2.22 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
1.57 %
Part Grp Hldg 986.20
1.50 %
CS Group 11.27
1.35 %
UBS Group 12.58
1.13 %
Sika 229.00
-0.82 %
Givaudan 3’595.00
-1.02 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.13 %
Novartis 79.68
-1.94 %
Lonza Grp 541.20
-2.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:30
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
13:54
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:40
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Autobauer mit 45% Barriere und 10.50% Coupon p.a. in CHF
08:18
SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:16
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche lanciert Krebstest und erhält Schweizer Zulassung für Lungenkrebstherapie - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele - Aktie schliesst schwächer
Moderna-Aktie schwächer: CEO - Könnten der Schweiz schon im Dezember Corona-Impfstoff liefern
Fast 300'000 Corona-Tote in den USA: Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff soll beginnen - BioNTech-Aktie leichter
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
So sieht die Aktionärsstruktur beim Corona-Impfstoffentwickler BioNTech aus
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Roche-Aktie stabil: Genentech schliesst Lizenzabkommen mit Relay für Krebskandidaten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Schluss deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Dienstag etwas, wogegen der Frankfurter Handel äusserst positiv verlief. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit