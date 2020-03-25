25.03.2020 13:53:00

Accounting Seed Lands First Place in Emotional Footprint Award from SoftwareReviews

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed receives first place recognition in Emotional Footprint from SoftwareReviews for above-average bonds with customers.

Accounting Seed was ranked above other accounting software such as FreshBooks, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, and Microsoft Dynamics. The Emotional Footprint award is based on true customer feedback.

Top tech influencer, SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, awarded Accounting Seed the 2020 Emotional Footprint Award, putting Accounting Seed ahead of well-known names such as Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Dynamics.

"At Accounting Seed, I have worked very hard to instill a culture of serving our customers, and I am really happy to see our company recognized for this," said Tony Zorc, founder and CEO of Accounting Seed. "Accounting Seed exists to create inspiring accounting technology solutions for all sized companies, and we love doing it!"

The Net Emotional Footprint award examines 26 dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness to gauge overall user feelings towards the product. The winner is chosen based on 100% validated user reviews.

Several of the categories Accounting Seed placed the highest in include Neglectful vs Caring, Lack of Integrity vs Integrity, Restricts Productivity vs Enables Productivity and more. All these scores indicate a strong product with customer-centric service.

The Net Emotional Footprint award is particularly rewarding recognition as recently, Accounting Seed officially announced the opening of its London office to improve support for international customers.

This award follows Accounting Seed ranking highest in Vendor Support and Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement in 2019 by SoftwareReviews, earning a gold medal. These recognitions distinguish the platform as number one in these areas based on how the product enhances vendor capabilities.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Accounting Seed)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accounting-seed-lands-first-place-in-emotional-footprint-award-from-softwarereviews-301029200.html

SOURCE Accounting Seed

Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

