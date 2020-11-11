SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’421 0.9%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’878 0.9%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 43.9 4.6% 

AccountantsWorld Receives K2 Enterprises Prestigious Prime Award

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountantsWorld, a leading provider of cloud-based accounting and payroll solutions, has just been named by K2 Enterprises as the recipient of the 2020 Prime award, the most prestigious honor bestowed by K2 in their annual Quality Awards. AccountantsWorld was also recognized with two other Quality Awards, the Cloud Top Shelf Award and Best Technical Support, both for its Power CAS client accounting system.

(PRNewsfoto/AccountantsWorld, LLC)

Each year, the Prime award is given to only one company within the accounting industry. If it is deemed that no company fits the criteria, then no award is given. The Prime award is bestowed to a company that is a leader in:

  • Reasonable management goals and expectations
  • Long term stability in the accounting market
  • Clear and honest communication with employees and market influencers
  • High-quality products
  • Top-shelf customer support
  • Significant commitment to product development and product improvement
  • Great management vision and direction for both current and future plans

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the 2020 Prime award from K2 Enterprises," said Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Chandra Bhansali. "Even in these difficult and uncertain times, AccountantsWorld has made a promise to businesses: if you bring your expertise and drive to excel, we will augment it with the best software solutions, training, resources and support. That commitment, which we've labelled our 2020 Promise, is an extension of our ongoing mission to help accountants better their practices. I could not be more proud of our team."

"AccountantsWorld has innovated with client accounting services (CAS), and payroll services for accounting firms for twenty years," said Brian Tankersley, Director of Strategic Relationships for K2 Enterprises. "AccountantsWorld has made their product more usable and feature-rich year after year. I can think of no other company which has focused so much on Software-as-a-Service and support for the accounting profession for so long."

About AccountantsWorld

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has been committed to helping accountants regain control of accounting and payroll services. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their profits, and build a greater sense of pride in their work. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of cloud-based software solutions for professional accountants, including client accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-888-999-1366.

Media Contact

Thomas Provine

Phone: (631)415-9121

Email: tprovine@accountantsworld.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountantsworld-receives-k2-enterprises-prestigious-prime-award-301170419.html

SOURCE AccountantsWorld, LLC

